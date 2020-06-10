CLARKSVILLE — Women’s tennis player Karlee Hart and men’s basketball player Cory Wilhelm were recipients of the 2019-2020 American Southwest Conference Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor award.

The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Hart, a Business Administration/Health Science major from Van Buren, helped the tennis program to three consecutive post-season appearances while excelling in the classroom. Her academic achievements include membership on the Dean’s List, ITA Scholar-Athlete Team, and ASC All-Academic Team. A team captain, she is a two-time ASC Player of the Week. At the end of her career, she ranked sixth at Ozarks in singles wins. Hart has also been involved with the campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee organization.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics, and leadership over their collegiate career.

Wilhelm, a Biomedical major from Ratcliff, Ark., won the ASC Community Service Athlete award, served as President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, earned ASC All-Academic and was an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick during his four-year career.

Hart and Wilhelm were among twenty-four graduating student-athletes from the 12 American Southwest Conference member institutions honored by the conference and their institutions as 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients.