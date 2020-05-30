A long climb to the ultimate prize for Poteau football coach Greg Werner was finally achieved last December.

After coming close several times to a state title in his long coaching career with three different teams, Werner finally secured his first championship with the Pirates' 9-7 win against Weatherford for the 4A title. It was also Poteau's first-ever state football title.

Werner discussed the vibes he and his players still feel over claiming the championship. He also discussed looking ahead to the Pirates defending their title and even talked about his favorite TV shows in this Q&A session.

Q: Does it still hit you that the Poteau Pirates are the 2019 4A state champions?

A: I guess there's some days where you say, 'Did that really happen?' Or 'Did that really take place?' But it kind of has a nice ring to it, and of course any time I forget about it, when I drive through town I see that big sign in Poteau (advertising the Pirates as state champs), so I'm reminded of it. ... It's still pretty exciting to me and I'm still really enjoying it.

Q: I talked to Coach (Poteau defensive coordinator Andy) Perdue recently and he told me about the ring ceremony that you had. Besides that, what have been some of the other perks you and your team have been able to get from this championship?

A: I guess the biggest perk is our town has been really good to us. They've made a big deal about it. ... We always laugh because if you're a football coach and you go deep in the playoffs, you actually make less money because you don't get any extra money for going to the playoffs, so we always laugh about that if you make the playoffs, you're working for free. But I guess if you could say a perk, it's just how our town is still enjoying it. And it's a perk with me; not really a week goes by that I don't have a couple of outgoing seniors text me and they'll say something about the state championship, so that to me is pretty special.

Q: I also know for you personally, having coached for a number of years and coming close several times in the past (including 2013, when Werner's Poteau team lost to Anadarko for the 4A title), what else made finally winning it all last year that satisfying for you?

A: One would be being so close so many times. In 31 years, I've been lucky to have many good teams and I can name you probably 10 teams that I had that I thought were good enough to win but got so close. I lost one year when the ball bounced off the upright, lose one when I lose two of my best players when they get hurt. ... I tell everybody when the game was over in the state championship, I was happy. But man, there was an overwhelming sense of relief, just knowing it had finally taken place, it had finally happened. At my age, you start wondering if it's ever going to happen. I think the other thing is, there are a lot, and I mean a lot of great coaches who have not won a state championship, and there are a lot of things that have to fall together for you to win it.

Q: How many times have you re-watched the state championship game?

A: I really don't re-watch games unless I'm scouting it, but this is one game I've really re-watched a lot. I have re-watched parts of the game 25 times, and probably start to finish of the game five or six times. There are points in the game I have watched over and over and over. I have watched our last series on offense getting the first down (that clinched the win) and running out the clock, I've watched that so many times I can't count.

Q: When did you give the inevitable speech to the team that last year is now in the past and it's time to get ready for the new season?

A: I think for us it was after Christmas because once that final game was over, we had two weeks, so we gave them a week to kind of relax. Basically, after Christmas break was when we said, 'OK, it's over and now it's time to work.' Our kids have been pretty good about getting back to work.

Q: Of course, since that state title some things have changed, such as the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of spring football. I know this has been a crazy off-season, so can you process that, especially over these past couple of months?

A: Before that, we had a really good off-season. I really was happy and felt like our kids had done some really great things. We lost some really good leaders, and so that was the part I was concerned about, but man our (returning) kids were stepping up and I felt like we were having a good off-season and our kids were making progress and getting better. But then it comes to this and it's been tough. It's also hard for us because we're going to have to break in a new quarterback and not having any spring football, that makes it really hard for that and that's an issue we're going to have to fix. But we're excited; I feel good about the group we've got coming back and I think we have a lot of kids coming back. We lost some great players, but we've got some good ones coming back.

Q: You mentioned breaking in a new quarterback, but you also have a few more key positions you are going to have to replace this season.

A: I think if you look at it, on our offensive line we've got a lot of kids back that have played so we feel good about that. Our running backs, we lose Mason Barcheers and Jayden Mankin and those guys, but we've got some good ones coming back in Todd Mattox and Jagger Dill and people like that, we have some good ones coming back. I think the biggest key for us is we lost all our defensive linemen, and that's the spot where we've got to have some kids come through.

Q: What's going to be the major point of emphasis when you start pre-season workouts come August?

A: One is consistency; we've got to get some things done and get moving, and I think for every team in the state, there's got to be a sense of urgency now. Our kids have to feel that sense of, 'Hey, we've got to get some things done, we've got to get moving, we've got to get ready.' We have a big season ahead of us, but we've got a non-district schedule that's just brutal, so come the first ballgame, we've got to be ready.

Q: Now that you mentioned that, can you describe your non-conference schedule?

A: We open up Zero Week with (Tulsa) Bishop Kelley; they're always a good program and team. Then we go to Shiloh Christian (in Springdale, Ark.), and that's going to be a tough match-up. Then our third game on Week 2, we play Alma. So three tough opponents, but that's what it's all about, playing those good teams will start getting you ready for district play.

Q: And along those lines, will it will be another challenging 4A-4 district race?

A: I think so. There's no doubt Sallisaw will be good and Hilldale, they've got more players back than anybody, so I think Hilldale's going to be in the mix. Broken Bow as always will be a good team and Fort Gibson, so it will be a tough district, there's no doubt and we'll have to be at our best to compete.

Q: Time to go off-topic. What are your five favorite TV shows?

A: We'll go with "Seinfeld," then "The Andy Griffith Show," "Parks and Recreation," "King of Queens." Then I'm going to go old-school, way old-school, "Quincy (the 1970s mystery series that starred Jack Klugman)." That's one of my all-time favorite shows, but probably my all-time favorite is "Seinfeld;" I'm kind of addicted to "Seinfeld," so I would have to say that.