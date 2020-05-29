Greenwood was one match away from recording its fourth straight 30-win season under longtime volleyball coach Jennifer Golden.

However, the Lady Bulldogs were denied that opportunity, along with a chance to play for the 5A title, with a loss to Jonesboro in the 5A semifinals last season. Greenwood finished with a 29-9 record.

Golden, who has won two state titles as Greenwood’s coach, believes the Lady Bulldogs can reach the 30-win plateau once again, especially with Greenwood getting to host the 5A state tournament this upcoming season.

She talked about the team's off-season, some of her top returning players and even her favorite movies in this Q&A session.

Q: How was the off-season going for you until the (coronavirus) shutdown?

A: Well, we were having a really good off-season. We were getting our conditioning in and I feel like, in all the years I've been here, my team was probably in the best shape that they had ever been in because we were doing some new things with conditioning and we had someone coming in and helping us. We were really getting a jump-start for the upcoming season, and then all of a sudden, of course we all just got shut down, so that was very frustrating.

Q: So what kind of new conditioning techniques were you doing?

A: I wouldn't say they were new techniques. We were incorporating some actual weight training and some other things along with our on-the-court volleyball skills, so we were alternating in the weeks conditioning and then volleyball, and it was really starting to show with the kids and the way that they were playing and honestly, the way that they were built and looking on the court. So, it was tough to see that stop.

Q: You've been having Zoom meetings with your players since the shutdown. What was the Zoom experience like for you and your players?

A: Zooming was new when it came out, and there weren't a whole lot of people who were experienced in it, so we all just kind of learned how to do it together, and I think the outcome has been really good. It's been kind of fun to be able to get online and see the girls; even though they're not here in person, you still are seeing expressions and hearing voices and you're getting to ask questions and talk to them about how are you feeling and what's going on. I even had a few guest speakers come in and join a Zoom just to talk about some things.

Q: What do you think will be the most important thing between now and when you start pre-season workouts come August?

A: I know I have some kids who have literally gone out every day and continued to work, and I know I have some kids who use the excuse of quarantine and said, 'I'm going to stay in bed and just take a rest.' So I think the biggest hurdle starting out will just be getting everybody back on the same page and in shape to get to where we can start having actual team practices with a volleyball. We'll be where we were or close (before the shutdown).

Q: One of the key players you'll be having back this season is Hannah Watkins (a 6-foot-6 senior middle hitter coming off a season in which she had 206 kills and 132 total blocks). What are you expecting from her?

A: I expect Hannah to have a really good year. She's one that I know is as passionate as anyone has ever been about volleyball, and when I knew that we were going into quarantine, I knew that Hannah was going to continue to do her workouts. So she's going to come back strong and she's going to come back ready to go and ready to lead with her actions and her play, so I see big things out of Hannah this year.

Q: You've also got some other key players coming back. Describe what you are expecting from them going into this season.

A: Larkin (Luke, a senior middle hitter) is going to be returning and she was really playing very well when we got shut down. She's got two years experience on that varsity level, and so I see a lot of big things coming out of her. I also have (senior) Anna Johnson coming back as setter, and this will be her third year, so she's got two years experience also and she plays a very big leadership role on the team, too, as far as actions and how she plays, so that's going to be really good. I've got a couple of senior back-row players in Madi Pugh and Jocelyn Sewell who both played roles on the team last year in that back-row position. They're both very strong defensive players that are raring to go. We're pretty senior-heavy when I look at it, so it's a lot of good leadership and it's exciting to see. I really feel like it's going to be a good year.

Q: Of course, you always seem to have somebody coming up that has a chance to do very well when it's all said and done, and I'm sure that will be the case again this season.

A: I have some younger kids who are ready to step into some roles I think and try to earn some spots. I think people are going to be surprised with our height this year. We've had some kids who have done quite a bit of growing from what I understand; I haven't seen them but I know Hannah has put on three-fourths of an inch. ... Then I have a couple of other kids who was like 6-foot-1 and now she's 6-3, and I have another one who's 6-foot and is now 6-1. I think it's going to be interesting when I get them all back and stand amongst them to see what's going on; it will be kind of fun.

Q: Of course, another big storyline this year will be the Lady Bulldogs playing in a slightly different conference. What are your thoughts on the revamped 5A-West?

A: It's not totally new; we're just adding two new teams. We've got Van Buren coming in, who I'm excited to see in our conference because they're pretty solid and they're close, which is nice. And then Mountain Home, which I know that they're pretty tall; we played them last year at team camp in Hot Springs and they were young, I want to say they were all juniors last year. But they were tall, they rattled us, so that will be a good match-up for us to see how it goes.

Q: You will also get to host the 5A state tournament this season, so what are your thoughts on getting to host state again?

A: Oh, I'm pumped about it. We've already got some plans going and talking about all the specifics. We'll be using our volleyball gym this year instead of just the (H.B. Stewart) Arena only, so we won't be able to take the court and move it down like we have in the past, but that's OK. We'll have it at both venues, the arena and the volleyball gym, but it will be fun.

Q: Time to go off-topic. What are your five favorite movies?

A: "Gone With the Wind," which is my all-time favorite. Then I would say "The Goonies." "Field of Dreams" is probably one of my favorites. We've also been watching "The Princess Bride" quite a bit. This may be a little known fact, but I'm a huge Disney fan and probably "Beauty and the Beast" is my favorite, so my oldest daughter is Riley Belle, who was named after Belle on "Beauty and the Beast."