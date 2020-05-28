Back in the day, as recently as about a decade ago, I was a voracious reader of sports books.

One of my favorite things to do was frequent bookstores and see if there were some great new books to check out. Now that our office is located in a mall, it’s a tad disappointing that we no longer have a bookstore there; it would have been fun to go down there during a break and browse the shelves.

In recent years, I haven’t been able to read as much as I used to. Part of it has been the advent of the smartphone; I’ve spent many a night lying in bed checking out Facebook and Twitter than I did reading a book. And then there have been other things which have cut into my free time as well.

But lately, I’ve been back on a book-reading kick. Maybe it’s the pandemic, maybe it’s the fact I’m getting older or even maybe it’s knowing one of our news reporters, Drew Smith, who has a vast array of books at her house, even more than you would find at most small-town libraries.

So every once in a while in this space, I would like to share some of my favorite sports books, past and present.

As a grade-schooler, I would have the common sports biography books which were aimed at young readers. Even better was when they would have the books that profiled not one, not two but four football players or basketball players.

There were other non-sports books I liked to read growing up. Such as Judy Blume’s Fudge books, Beverly Cleary’s Henry Huggins books, cartoon books (not comic books; they were comic strips that came out in book form) and Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which you know later was adapted into a popular motion picture (and I’m referring to the much superior Gene Wilder version).

But nevertheless I still gravitated more toward the sports books.

Really, the first sports book that piqued my interest beyond the standard biography set was Jerry Kramer’s “Instant Replay.”

Kramer, a great offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers during the Vince Lombardi era who finally got his long-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a few years ago, wrote a diary of the 1967 season.

As you might expect, he had some great insights on Lombardi and what made the man really tick. Even though Kramer was a seasoned veteran player by then, there were still times when even he was intimidated by Lombardi’s presence, which is pointed out in the book.

But the book really cemented its legacy with the Packers going on to win their second straight Super Bowl title, highlighted by their dramatic win against the Dallas Cowboys for the NFL title, a.k.a. “The Ice Bowl.” It was Kramer’s lead block on Bart Starr’s game-winning quarterback sneak that produced the win.

The success of “Instant Replay” spawned another now-legendary book which came out a few years later. That, of course, was “Ball Four,” the book written by journeyman pitcher Jim Bouton detailing the 1969 baseball season.

I hit upon much of the book when I wrote a column last year after Bouton had passed away. But I’ll mention again that “Ball Four” was a bit more salacious than “Instant Replay.”

Unlike Kramer, who was a well-respected team leader for the Packers, Bouton was a free spirit who struggled to be one of the guys, particularly when he was with the expansion Seattle Pilots in 1969.

The book describes Bouton’s struggles with his teammates and coaches with the Pilots, especially his frustration over not being able to start a game. There are also plenty of humorous anecdotes, and to this day, people still recite a lot of those famous lines.

But of course, the book became famous for Bouton spilling the beans on a few of MLB’s top players, most notably Mickey Mantle, who was Bouton’s teammate on the New York Yankees in the early ’60s.

It was so shocking that Bouton was even requested to meet with MLB’s commissioner at the time, Bowie Kuhn, who wanted Bouton to denounce many of the things he mentioned in “Ball Four.”

Bouton didn’t, of course, and “Ball Four” eventually became the template for others to write “tell-all” books.

There is no doubt that books like “Instant Replay” and “Ball Four” really helped me get through my adolescent years. But there were a few other books I’ve still enjoyed reading through the years, and later on, I’ll bring up some of my other favorite page-turners.