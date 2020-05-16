It will be a virtual homecoming for former Alma basketball standout Cejay Mann.

On Thursday night, Mann officially signed his letter of intent to play at Arkansas Tech University.

For Mann, it will be a return to Russellville, the place where he was born and had lived until his seventh-grade year. He went to Alma when his father, Codey Mann, accepted the job as the girls basketball coach.

“Overall, I’m really excited,” Cejay Mann said. “Getting to go back home to Russellville where I was born and where my parents went to school, and play for coach (Mark) Downey, I’m looking forward to working hard and earn my spot and help lead Tech back to where they were when I was growing up.”

Ironically, Downey also returned to Russellville when he was recently named the Wonder Boys’ coach after a stint at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. Downey had previously been the coach at Tech from 2006-10.

Mann, a 5-foot-9 guard, had his signing ceremony at his house with school being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “It was great being able to have my friends and family here, as well as my coaches.

“I personally feel like it was better at my house than if it were at the high school.”

As a senior this past season, Mann averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals. He also scored more than 1,000 points in his Airedale career, just the sixth player in Alma history to achieve that feat.

In addition, Mann made 201 3-point baskets for his career.

A two-time All-State selection and the 5A-West Player of the Year, Mann was also selected to the West roster for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game, though that won’t be played next month as it was canceled due to the pandemic.