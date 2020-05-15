Crosby Tuck is entering his second season as Van Buren football coach.

He is hoping to get to play that season, with uncertainty whether football or any sports being played still up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuck talked about the chances football will still be played this fall, the Pointers’ off-season, the team’s drop down from 7A to 6A and even his favorite athletes to watch in this Q&A session.

Q: Do you believe there will be football played this fall?

A: Yes, and I think there definitely will be (football). Especially with the way the university presidents are talking right now, and with the governor (Asa Hutchinson) opening some stuff back up already in May, so I gotta think we'll be good to go by football season to have the games, but we'll see of course.

Q: You're about to enter your second season as head coach of the Pointers, so how has the off-season been going for you?

A: It's been going really good. ... With Coach (Nate) Roberts as our strength coach, and not having to implement to the program and explain how we're going to do things, we're already understanding the feel of it and it was running a lot quicker this January, which was really good for us to finally be able to take advantage of the full off-season and take out some of the teaching. That part was going really good and then having Coach (Moe) Henry as the defensive coordinator and Coach (Jon) Brooks the offensive coordinator both coming back and not having to worry about installing brand-new systems on the offensive and defensive side and really not making any changes to it was another really nice piece.

Q: What else were you liking about the off-season?

A: One of the things I was really enjoying was some of the to-be seniors and the way they were stepping up and taking over some of these leadership roles. We had some guys that we weren't sure about and how they were going to handle being seniors and being in that leadership position, but I was pleasantly surprised with what some of these guys are doing and the way they were really trying to help coach some of the younger guys, lead some of the younger guys. Especially those freshmen coming in as to-be sophomores and getting their first taste of varsity action, even in the weight room, so I was really fired up to see what some of those too-be seniors were doing from a leadership standpoint.

Q: With the individual at-home workouts the players have been doing on their own (with the facilities shut down due to the Arkansas Activities Association-mandated dead period) and the Zoom meetings and such, what has been their reaction to all of this?

A: For the most part, they've really done a pretty good job with adapting to what's going on. They're ready to get back, just like all the coaches are ready to get back, which is probably like every school is, but they've really handled it well I thought. ... They're staying engaged and I think that's really telling and really good to see.

Q: Were you able to take advantage of this shutdown in various ways, like even relax or catch your breath every once in a while with some unexpected downtime?

A: As far as catching my breath, no. I think it's probably done the opposite because there was still a lot of stuff I wanted to get to and to work on in spring ball. We missed that opportunity and being nervous about what's coming up in the summer. ... If anything, it's probably made me a little more stressed than getting any kind of break really.

Q: Assuming you do have preseason workouts come August, what will be the top priority for you and for the team?

A: The first thing we have to see is whenever we come back is what kind of shape everyone is in. Even if they're doing everything they're supposed to, it's still not as good as what we would usually be doing in our weight room and on our field. And we'll be coming back in the heat, whether that's July or August, it's going to be hot no matter when we come back, and so we have to be very smart and very careful with getting our guys back in the appropriate shape before we just completely hit the ground running. It's certainly going to change a little bit of what we do because we've got to build some of that endurance back up. ... Then when we get back into the football side of things, I'm thinking about some of the things I think we need to change or improve or even fix from last season, and some of the holes we've got to fill.

Q: Can you provide some examples of those holes you’re seeking to fill?

A: Our secondary is something that we've got to really focus a lot on. We have Jaiden Henry, who's a returning 7A All-State corner and getting a new offer almost every day, but outside of that, we have a lot of places to figure out what we need to do secondary-wise. ... Then on the offensive side of the ball, we're losing our first, second and third-string running backs; all were seniors last year, so we're wide open at that running back position, which of course is a big one.

Q: However, one good thing for you is you do have your quarterback coming back.

A: Yes we do, with Gary Phillips coming back, that's huge for us. He had a phenomenal season last year as a junior and a great leader for us also; he was in the unusual situation last year as a captain for us as a junior, so you rarely get a returning captain coming back. From a leadership standpoint and athletic ability, just a great young man and great player for us and one that we'll ask to do a lot of things for us this season.

Q: Of course, another big storyline for you this season will be your drop down from 7A to 6A. How will that move to 6A be beneficial to you and for the team?

A: I think it's a good thing; I think we're closer in numbers to a lot of the 6A schools which probably makes us feel a little bit better about being down there. At the same time, I'm not taking it as a huge difference. We're in a conference with teams like Greenwood, Benton, Lake Hamilton, plus Little Rock Parkview is coming up into 6A. ... Russellville won a state championship a few years ago, Siloam (Springs) getting a playoff win last year, so it's still a really good conference. Like I said, it's one I feel good about being in and I think we will compete in it and feel a little bit better about where the numbers are at, but it's still something where we've got to keep preparing the same way as I still think it's a phenomenal football conference.

Q: Then you also have an interesting non-conference schedule. You start with Springdale on Zero Week, then you play Alma and then you travel to Choctaw, Oklahoma.

A: We played Springdale in Week 10 last year, and I think that was a good, hard-fought game last year and I'm expecting it to be again in this next two-year cycle. Of course, Alma is a big rivalry game, the "Battle of the Bone." ... Then Choctaw (in suburban Oklahoma City), a really good team and went to the 6A semifinals last year. They've got a corner (Jordan Mukes, who has committed) to OU (Oklahoma) and a receiver (Chase Jackson, who has committed) to TCU, and several big-time players for that Choctaw team and a really good coach, so we're excited about that one, too.

Q: Now time to go a little off-topic. Who are some of your favorite athletes?

A: Let's start with football. Guys that I've really enjoyed watching play quite a bit and still enjoy watching old film of them are (wide receiver) Randy Moss and (running back) Barry Sanders; those are two that I loved and their ability; what they were able to do on the field was always very impressive to me. And having played receiver, seeing what Randy Moss would do is obviously a guy you try to polish your game after the best you can. Baseball, it would be Ken Griffey Jr. I was a big Ken Griffey Jr. fan from the way he played defense to having such a sweet swing. Basketball, I just love watching basketball. That's where I can kind of relax and enjoy and just be a fan. ... Obviously everything (Michael) Jordan did, what Kobe (Bryant) did, watching some of the things LeBron (James) is doing now, you just stay impressed with some of those guys, but just in general, I'm just a basketball fan in terms of being able to just sit back and be a fan of something.