ALMA ― D.J. George knows where he’s going. He has the academics to help get him there.

But that doesn’t mean the former Alma basketball standout won’t miss launching 3-pointers ― or losing teeth while crashing to the floor.

“I’m going to miss the second family it (basketball) brings,” George said. “Everybody is there for each other. Anytime you need anything, you can communicate with each other. I’m sure I'm going to miss playing basketball for sure.”

Like other seniors, George’s final year of high school was cut short by two months because of the coronavirus.

Getting uprooted isn’t something George and his two brothers, older brother Tyler and young brother Stewart, hadn’t already been accustomed to.

The George brothers have lived with their great grandparents, Paul and Betty Parker, most of their lives. Paul and Betty George are as loyal to their great grandkids as any parents.

Both will turn 89 this year, D.J. George said.

“I’ve lived with them since I was 6-½ years old - from the second grade through the 12th grade.

George said “knows his dad lives somewhere in Fort Smith” but isn’t sure about the whereabouts of his mom.

His great grandparents kept him grounded.

“Don’t take anything for granted and always strive to be the best you can,” George said.

“Yes, he didn’t have a traditional mom and dad, but he had somebody that helped him; took care of him and met his needs and loved him,” Alma high school principal Brian Kirkendoll said. “When you have somebody that loves you at home, you see what right looks like. Those boys have that.

“They know what right looks like.”

Basketball helped George, all 5-foot-7 and three quarters, earn his stripes in high school. But his real passion is academics.

David Jeffrey George would have been lauded at Alma High School’s Awards Ceremony before it, too, became a COVID-19 casualty.

George, who already has a semester of college behind him, earned a number of academic scholarships, he said, including the University of Arkansas Fort Smith Academic Distinction Scholarship.

George said he plans to major in mechanical engineering. He will take two math classes his first official semester of college.

“For me, I'm only going to take 15 hours, but going in I already have 18 to 21 (hours),” he said.

Despite his size, which is a milkshake shy of 5-feet, eight inches, George played the game with a fearless, defiant passion.

He chipped a tooth in his final home game of his junior season.

“Two years ago, he got clobbered and face planted on the court,” Kirkendoll recalled. “He breaks a tooth and puts an indention in the floor. But five minutes later he comes back out and finishes the game ― and you know he’s in pain.

“That’s what he does; he’s going to give you a hundred percent. I’ve never heard him complain, and I don’t know if I’ve ever heard him say anything negative, either.”

“I think it (size) helped me out on defense,” George said. “I took a lot of chargers. It helped me be quicker.

A two-year starter, George took the same road to sports he took for academics. Representing his school is something he prided himself in.

“There’s a lot of weight on your shoulders,” George said. “But I think it pushes you to be better; it pushes you to want to be the best. (You) can’t never give up, even when things aren’t going your way.

“You have to keep pushing for the top spot and to give it your all.”

George said Alma coach Stan Flenor preached “accountability.”

“The most important thing is trust,” George said. “You need people to hold you accountable for what you’re doing. That was coach Flenor’s biggest thing.”

“I’ve seen those kids grow up since they were itty-bitty,” Kirkendoll said. “He (Paul) would bring them to church. They were always so well-mannered, so-well dressed. They were very respectful throughout their school careers.”