In a close race in the latest first-round Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area poll, former Northside basketball standout Tamika Kursh was the winner.

Kursh picked up 44.3% of the votes in the Twitter poll pitting four random athletes, edging out former Van Buren standout Vestal Carter, who garnered 42.1% of the vote, which was voted on by a total of nearly 600 people.

With the win, Kursh will advance to the second round of the poll.

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the Northside Lady Bear program, Kursh helped lead the team to three straight state championships.

In 2002, her senior season, Kursh was named the MVP of the 5A state tournament as the Lady Bears finished 28-1 and were also ranked No. 3 in the nation by USA Today.

Kursh, who later played at Louisiana Tech, averaged 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in her senior season, along with 3.7 blocked shots per game.

Carter was a former multi-sport standout athlete at Van Buren who also served as a longtime coach at his alma mater.

Former Southside football standout Jim Files finished third in the poll with 8.4% of the votes. Files, a linebacker, went on to play at the University of Oklahoma as well as the New York Giants in the NFL.

Fourth was former Subiaco Academy basketball standout Jack Schulte with 5.2% of the votes. Schulte also played basketball at the University of Arkansas in the mid 1970s.

The Times Record will continue its voting for the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area with several more upcoming opening-round match-ups on its Twitter page pitting four random athletes.