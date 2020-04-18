Oklahoma City University wasn't originally on Sheridan Hoyer's radar when the Poteau resident was planning to continue her career as a distance runner.

However, it took another Poteau native to convince Hoyer to take a look at the school. And Hoyer is glad she did in the long run, no pun intended.

Hoyer, who graduated from OCU in December, finished up an outstanding track and cross country career with three national championships on relay teams, five All-American honors in track and was a two-time All-Sooner Athletic Conference honoree in cross country.

Earlier this week, Hoyer was the recipient of the school's annual Jim Wade Award, which she received for cross country.

The Jim Wade Award is handed out to recognize OCU athletes which best represent the school in athletics, grades and character, reflecting the spirit of Wade, a former multi-sport standout at OCU who later attained the rank of brigadier general in the United States Air Force, and became decorated for service in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

"Just to get picked this year, to know that the coaching staff and everyone thought that I reflect the spirit of Jim Wade. ... It kind of reflects on what they expect out of a student-athlete, so that's really special to me," Hoyer said.

While attending Poteau High School, where she graduated in 2015, Hoyer was All-State in track and was part of the 3,200-meter 4A state champion relay team her senior season.

Matt Aguero, a fellow Poteau native who at the time was an assistant coach at OCU, took notice of Hoyer and asked her if she would be interested in running there.

"My senior year of high school, he reached out to me on Facebook and told me I kind of made their recruiting board of potential recruits they were looking at, and before that, OCU hadn't particularly been on my radar," Hoyer said. "But I went on a visit there and met the team and stuff, and was kind of like, yes, I definitely want to continue my running career and (attend) there, especially since they started up this really strong distance program just in the last couple of years before I had signed there.

"So it was really exciting to get to join a team that was heading in such a good direction."

Aguero, who became both the head track and cross country coach at OCU prior to Hoyer's sophomore season, was impressed with the development Hoyer made in her time at the school.

"It’s been great to watch Sheridan grow over the last few years," Aguero said. "She has grown from this shy girl to a confident team leader. She also developed as an athlete.

"Initially, she wasn’t too excited to be running the 5K for cross country. The 800 and mid distance is her specialty, but with hard work she blossomed into a very good cross country runner. She finished fifth this year at our conference meet, which earned her the second all-conference honor of her career."

In turn, Hoyer gave tons of credit to Aguero for his role in Hoyer's emergence as an elite runner in two different sports at the collegiate level.

"(He was) majorly influential," Hoyer said. "He was an assistant coach the first year I ran at OCU, but after that, my sophomore year, he became head coach and he was always very open to listening if I was having any issues or injuries, which fortunately I didn't deal with many, but he was always very willing to work with me and always kind of knew what was best to help further my ability."

In Hoyer's sophomore season running track, 2017, she was part of her first two national championships when OCU won the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) title in both the 1,600-meter indoor relay and the indoor distance medley relay.

"That was just really awesome, especially being a pretty young member on the team, but having really great teammates and really great coaching to kind of help push me to have the skill level to actually be able to compete on that relay with that team," Hoyer said.

She also was part of an NAIA national champion indoor distance medley relay squad in her senior season, the spring of 2019. Hoyer red-shirted her first season of cross country in the fall of 2015 before competing for the Stars each of the last four seasons.

Along with her All-Conference honors in cross country, Hoyer was a part of three straight Sooner Athletic Conference cross country championship teams and also appeared in three consecutive NAIA cross country national championship meets.

"The three national championship races I got to compete in, those were really awesome," Hoyer said. "Especially coming into college, I red-shirted that freshman year (in cross country) because of the time; I just wasn't ready to be running collegiate cross country, so those last three years getting to compete at the national level was really important for me just knowing that I had come from not being at that level, and it was just like working hard to accomplish (making it to nationals)."

As a senior on the cross country team last fall, Hoyer recorded a career best time of 18:58.06, which was recorded in the NAIA Mid-States Classic as she claimed a fifth-place finish, also assuring her the chance to return to nationals.

In her senior year in track, Hoyer set a personal record of 2:15.49 in the 800 meters, which was set at the Friends (Kan.) University Invitational. She also took first place in that event while remarking it was her favorite race to compete in while at OCU in either track or cross country.

Hoyer, who graduated from OCU in December with a degree in mass communications with an emphasis on advertising, was also a three-time Academic All-SAC honoree, and was recognized for academic achievement by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association four times, twice for each sport.

She picked up running prior to her seventh-grade year, when Hoyer's family moved to Poteau from the Amarillo, Texas area.

"I started running track in middle school at Pansy Kidd in Poteau," Sheridan Hoyer said. "I moved to Oklahoma when I was in seventh grade (from Hensley around Amarillo, Texas), so I started track there and just did it ever since and really enjoyed it.

"I played basketball for a little bit, but just decided that running was really where I wanted to go, and I'm glad I did (concentrate on running) because it's opened a lot of doors for me and has just been a great experience."

When asked to pick her favorite sport, Hoyer gave the edge to track. But only by a slight margin.

"I will always, always have a special place in my heart for track; it's always been my favorite, it's always edged out cross country a little bit," Hoyer said. "But I do enjoy cross country as well, but track has always been a little bit more of my favorite; just a little bit though."

These days, Hoyer is working at a running store in Oklahoma City while waiting for a job to open as it relates to her college degree.

She hasn't given up running, as Hoyer has done several half-marathons in the past and is training to run another one this summer provided it doesn't get called off due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Hoyer also admits she misses running with her now-former college teammates.

"I still do a little bit of training on my own right now, and it's just twice as hard getting out there and putting the miles in whenever I don't have my teammates by my side, so I definitely miss those girls," she said.