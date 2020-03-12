To paraphrase a song title from yesteryear, Eddie Lewis hasn't got time for the pain.

During Roland's area championship game last Friday, the longtime basketball coach of the Runnin' Rangers experienced some pain, but continued to fight through it. Then right after the game, when Roland clinched a trip to the state tournament, Lewis couldn't stand it any longer.

He immediately got checked out. It ended up being a kidney stone.

"I was hurting a little bit during the game, but then after the game, it kind of hit me pretty hard and I thought I better get something done, because I knew this week was a big week for us and I was wanting to make sure I wasn't sitting in the hospital or something like that," Lewis said. "I wasn't going to go, but I kind of talked myself into going and got took care of, though."

Lewis was fine the next day. Then on Sunday, he headed to Oklahoma City to take part in the state tournament pairings announcement.

He was back in his office Monday; then on Tuesday, led the Rangers through a spirited practice.

"I feel a lot better and I'm raring to go," Lewis said.

And certainly Lewis wasn't going to sit out this week, of all weeks. He's taking yet another Roland team to a state tournament, the 11th time the Rangers have made it this far.

They were ranked No. 2 in 3A for much of the season, but they will go into the 3A State Tournament as the top seed.

"The first thing is, they've gotten along together, they've stayed together, they've worked hard together," Lewis said of his Rangers. "They've practiced well; good work ethic on the floor and each person it seems like in different games, somebody different may step up and have a good ballgame for us.

"Even our bench and our other team members have worked really hard in practice and I think that's the ingredients of having a good team."

Lewis did have some talented players returning, like senior jumping jack Jaxon Wiggins and senior point guard Xavier Robertson. But there were some other players who came into their own to make Roland even more formidable.

"Marcus Murray (a senior transfer guard from Sallisaw), I feel like he's did his role," Lewis said. "We knew that when he got eligible, he would be a good player; he's been a good guard, we've seen him play in the past before. And (senior) Cole Davis accepting his roles and doing the things that he can do, rebounding and playing good defense, scoring around the basket, he's doing a really good job on that."

Things weren't easy for Roland at times.

The Rangers were defeated in an early-season tournament title game by Howe, which ironically is also headed to state. Then Roland's unprecedented 10-year streak of Sequoyah County Area Classic championships was snapped by Sallisaw in January.

In their last home appearance of the season two weeks ago, the Rangers were on the ropes in the regional semifinals by Antlers, which took Roland to overtime and had a three-point lead in the closing seconds. Then Jackson Kemp beat the buzzer with a 3 to force a second OT, which Roland won going away.

The Rangers then had minimal trouble in their next two playoff games, against Bethel and Adair. Lewis believes the team's resolve in the Antlers win has an extra benefit in the next few days, starting with Thursday's 3A quarterfinal against Sequoyah-Tahlequah.

"Hopefully, that will make us tough and it showed in the Antlers game; they didn't give up, they kept battling there," Lewis said. "With five seconds on the clock, we're down and we hit a big shot to go into double overtime and we were able to win the ballgame after that, so toughness, having an experienced team hopefully will be a big benefit to us."

By all accounts, Lewis has had a tremendous career as the coach at his alma mater for nearly 40 years. State tournament appearances. A Hall of Fame honor. Winner of 700 games, which he achieved last month.

But there's one thing missing: A gold ball.

Lewis has come close before, taking the 2007 and 2013 Rangers to within one game of a title. Could this finally be the year?

"It would be a great accomplishment for our team, it would be a great accomplishment for our individuals on the team and for me, it would be a great, great deal for me also," Lewis said. "But you know we've got that first game with Sequoyah and we've got to look forward to that one right now."

He wouldn't have it any other way.

Eddie Lewis is back at work, raring to go.