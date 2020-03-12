Not too many people might have thought the Howe Lady Lions still had a chance to repeat as 2A state champions at this point.

They lost their dynamic leading scorer, and one of the all-time top scorers in Oklahoma, to graduation in Jalei Oglesby. Then during the course of the season, the Lady Lions lost two senior starters in Sydnie Womack and Zoe Nation for medical-related issues.

Howe is also relying on primarily underclassmen.

But yet, here are the Lady Lions, back in the 2A State Tournament with that chance to repeat. Coach Chris Brown, making his fifth straight trip to state and 11th trip overall, has been down this road before.

"The only other team I can think of which was a little more comparable was in 2010," Brown said. "We had lost all five starters from the year before and we found a way to get there and that was improbable.

"This one is different and I'll tell you what the big difference is. We had ample time that year (in 2010) to build into that team, and this year, we've lost players as we've went along. ... But yes, improbable would be the thing I would say because of what we've lost this year."

Perhaps no other game signified the tenacity the Lady Lions have displayed than in last week's area championship game against Hartshorne. Howe trailed by seven points with two minutes left; yet found a way to win.

Another improbable thing about this season's Lady Lions: They lead 2A in scoring with nearly 70 points per game, despite not having a single player averaging double figures.

The top scorer is sophomore Raelyn Delt with 8.9 points per game, followed by junior Makayla Twyman (8.1) and sophomore Kalan Nye (7.6).

"I'm very proud of them; they've worked from day one, they don't make excuses," Brown said. "That's the best thing about this team, they do not make excuses."

Howe (24-4), ranked No. 4 in 2A, will open the state tournament Thursday night in Mustang with a quarterfinal against No. 6 Caddo, which comes in at 25-2.

"We've watched some film on them, and they've got a really good player, a senior (5-foot-9 Kynsey Dixon, who is averaging 14.6 points per game), and they run mostly zone," Brown said. "So we'll have to attack them and try to get them to play faster than what they want to play and we need to protect the basket and rebound."

Howe Lions

For just the third time in program history, and for the first time since 2014, the Howe Lions are playing in the state tournament.

It completed a vow the players had after falling short in the area round a season ago. Greg Nichols, in his second season as the Lions' coach, reminded them of that vow all season long.

"We got beat out in the area tournament last year and they told me, 'Coach, next year we want to go to the state tournament and make a statement,' and so I reminded them of that throughout the year," Nichols said. "We have had as good a year as a guy could expect to have here at Howe."

Nichols, the former coach at Heavener, Panama and Greenwood, is making his first trip to state as a coach since leading Pittsburg there in the late 2000s. The Lions (26-4), ranked No. 4 in 2A, lost to Okemah in the regional title game before winning three straight games at last weekend's area consolation round.

"They're a very special group," Nichols said. "They all complement each other; it's just hard to explain the way they play, but they're hard-working young men. ... Every game, they've come out and they've played hard."

Junior guard Brayden Oglesby is the team's top scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game. Dustin Stimac, the lone senior starter, averages 8.9 points while junior Eduardo Sanchez is averaging 8.7.

But Nichols remarked that he has nine players more than capable of getting things done on a given night.

The Lions will play their 2A quarterfinal Thursday afternoon in Yukon against an experienced squad in No. 6 ranked Minco (23-4).

"They're a very good ball team; they're an experienced ball team and they were in the semifinals last year and so they know what it's like to be there, and none of my kids on my team have ever had the experience of playing in a state tournament," Nichols said. "But Minco's got some real good shooters, they've got rebounders and they've got good defensive ballplayers."