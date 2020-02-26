LAVACA — There's no substitute for experience.

No one knows this better than Lavaca senior Mark Miller.

Last year, having coasted through its 12-game 2A-4 basketball schedule without being pushed, Lavaca was upset by Hackett at the conference tournament.

The real blow, however, took place the following Thursday when Yellville-Summit eliminated the Golden Arrows in the first round of the regional tournament. All that work; all that practice.

All for naught.

"I remember going home and I didn't really talk," Miller said. "It was bad, just because I feel like we should have won. But we also put ourselves in that position from the district tournament. I don't want to say we deserved it, but we had it coming from the way we were playing."

Three-hundred and sixty-seven days is a long time to think about redemption.

"All year long we've talked about it; we're not hiding from it," Lavaca coach Renner Reed said. "Our practices are very detail-oriented. (But) a coach can only do so much. Kids are either are all in or they're not, and having 11 seniors definitely helps knowing it's their last go-around. I'm very confident with where we're at."

Despite facing a Decatur team that's won just six games in today's opener, the Golden Arrows don't plan to leave any stones turned over.

The Arrows (29-4) face Decatur (6-18) today at 8:30 p.m. at Eureka Springs High School.

"Last year, I think we figured out we could lose," Miller said. "We hadn't lost in a long time, but we hadn't really grown up, either. I think this year we all grew up; we're all seniors.

"I think this year we learned that if we didn't play we were going to lose."

Miller landed in Lavaca at the start of the 2016-17 school year, just as Jasnson Graves was finishing his career and former Arrows Garrett Eck and Ryan Dockery were flourishing.

Four years later, the Miller and nine of the other 10 senior teammates who were freshman that season have helped add to Reed's monster coaching record. (Senior Matt Melton joined the fray last year.)

Lavaca is 97-28 during the last four years.

Miller, who moved to Arkansas from north Texas (Aubrey), a small town north of Dallas that, like Lavaca, is one of those places people aren't necessarily trying to get to, gives another offensive option for Reed's innovative way of coaching.

The blond-haired, 6-foot-4 senior has blossomed into an inside-outside threat.

"Mark's matured so much the last two or three years," Reed said. "He's very, very intelligent. He's a guy that knows numerous positions and can tell guys where to go and how to defend each person. He's gotten to the point where he can come with a suggestion, and he's a kid you'll listen to."

Reed and the Arrows, who've racked up 24 straight league wins, may be Reed's most balanced team.

Miller, Matt Melton, Jayger Wagner, Cayden Hearn, and Andrew Wright, among others, make it hard for opposing teams to lock in on one player.

"If one of us is off, there's two or three other guys that can be on," Miller said. "Of if one guy goes down, it may hurt obviously, but we have other guys that can step up off the bench. It makes it easier."

Miller has become a well-rounded player, capable of shooting the 3-pointer, the mid-range jumper, and rebounding.

He likes playing defense, too.

"He always comes to me and wants to guard the other team's best player, because he's a winner, that's the best way to describe him," Reed said. "He's gotten tougher the last couple of years, but the bottom line for him is he wants us to win. He's going to do whatever it takes.

"It's not about him. Like most of our seniors, it's about getting the job done."

Miller said his teammates welcomed him with open arms.

"I remember moving here and it was really cool," he said. "It felt like I had been here forever. Everybody accepted me and now, we've all played together since we were freshmen. Matt got here last year, but it feels like we've been together way longer than that."

Despite compiling almost 30 wins, the Arrows haven't haven't been without a little adversity this season. Melton missed time with an injury; Miller tweaked his ankle earlier, too.

"That's the key for us ... if we're healthy and we've got all hands on deck, I feel very confident that we can play with just about anybody," Reed said.

Miller said he plans to play baseball this spring. But first, playing out his high school basketball career won't be easy when and if the Arrows season finally ends.

"We have people that don't even have family members; they just want to come watch us play," Miller said. "It's really cool to see that. I realize I only have a couple of more games left; it's unbelievable how everybody supports us."