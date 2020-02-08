ALMA — The Lady Eagles flexed their muscles early Friday while keeping within shouting distance of Greenwood and Little Rock Christian.

Paige Kelley used her 5-foot-10 frame to navigate inside for 15 points and the Lady Eagles led wire-to-wire for a 59-42 win at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

"I love what Alvin does," Alma coach Codey Mann said. "Those girls, they stay together and play from a young age, and they come through their program developed. That's the reason they're ranked in the top four in the state of Arkansas in 5A."

Vilonia (20-2, 7-1) withstood a barrage of early Alma 3-pointers before going on a 17-5 run that stretched the lead from 11-9 to 28-14.

The Lady Airedales' Loryn Kelley popped two early 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points. She was saddled with her third foul, however, with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

Senior Hillarie Mata drained one of her four treys early in the second half with 5:39 left, momentarily cutting the deficit to 12.

But the Lady Eagles scored the next nine points to extend the lead to 48-27.

Alma (12-9, 4-4) was held to two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

"When we went to their place, we tried to take out the air and use a little bit of time and this time we decided to play with them a little bit," Mann said. "That's probably not the best decision, because they can score in so many ways. But I like I told my girls, we never backed down; we still played hard until the very end."

Lydia Mann finished with seven points for the Lady Airedales. Kailie Plourde had three, and Kenzie Rushing, Taelynn Perry and Natalie Klein finished with two each.

Alma 80, Vilonia 77 (OT)

BOYS — Dax Stahler hit two 3-pointers in overtime and Cejay Mann poured in 39 points Friday to lead Alma to a wild 82-77 overtime win over Vilonia.

Austin Cluck finished with 13 points for the Airedales (12-9, 4-4).

Vilonia led for much of the game, and held a 62-56 lead with 1:37 left before Alma tied the game with two D.J. George free throws to force OT.

Down four in the extra period, Alma rallied behind Stahler.