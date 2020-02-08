GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs loved the first Friday night lights of 2020.

Greenwood’s pressure defense was the difference again in a 58-53 win over Little Rock Christian at H.B. Stewart Arena.​

The Lady Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1) broke a three-way tie atop the 5A-West with the win, going up a game on the Lady Warriors (16-4, 6-2) to open the second half of the round-robin schedule.​

The win also broke a four-game losing streak to Little Rock Christian, including the first game of the conference season this year in January and in the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament last year.​

“We played basically the same defense,” Greenwood head coach Clay Reeves said. “We thought we might change the defense just a little bit to try to slow their driving guards. I was content to play exactly the same way we played the first time. It was a close game and two good teams.”​

Friday, the two teams, both ranked in the state’s overall Top 10 and No. 2 and No. 3 in Class 5A, played a physical game that included 52 free throws and 43 fouls.​

Greenwood opened the game with a 6-0 run, forcing Little Rock Christian into four turnovers and four missed shots before Wynter Rogers hit two free throws with 4:41 left in the first quarter for the Lady Warriors.​

Greenwood held its lead, 14-12, after a quarter before Little Rock Christian took a 17-14 lead on a three-point play by Yasmin Ott and then a 20-16 lead on a 3-pointer from the corner by Ashlynne Robeson.​

Greenwood went on a 7-0 run, which was the biggest run by either team in the game, to take a 23-20 lead with 1:55 left in the half.​

Little Rock Christian tied the game at 23-23, but Mady Cartwright drove the baseline with six seconds left in the half to give Greenwood a 25-23 lead at the half.​

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed again, opening the second half with another 6-0 run. This time, Little Rock Christian never recovered against Greenwood’s defense that forced seven of its 18 turnovers pivotal third quarter.​

“I was thinking 30, it was bad,” Little Rock Christian head coach Ronald Rogers said. “At our place, they pressured us and our guards were able to get loose. Tonight, they stayed back in a 3-2 zone defense. They did a real good job of just sticking back and making us play.”​

Senior Jaelin Glass scored all six points of Greenwood’s run to open the second half on a steal and layup, a single free throw and a 3-pointer swish with 6:34 left in the third quarter.​

“Like I told the kids, this was going to be a good game all the way through,” Reeves said. “I knew it was going to be tight. Coach Rogers knew it was going to be tight. It was two good teams, fighting in the top part of the conference. I knew they weren’t going to go away.”​

After Ott scored for the Lady Warriors, Kinley Fisher hit another 3-pointer and Glass knocked away an inbounds pass by Little Rock Christian and converted another steal into a layup for a 36-25 cushion.​

Greenwood also led by nine, at 42-33, after Shea Goodwin scored underneath off a pass from Ally Sockey followed by a free throw by Abby Summitt.​

Greenwood took its biggest lead of the game at 49-39 with 6:07 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Summitt and a driving bucket by Glass.​

“That quarter, that was really a hit,” Rogers said. “We fought back, we didn’t quit but that of stretched it out. That hurt us.”​

Little Rock Christian cut Greenwood’s lead to 51-47 on five straight points by Rogers, including a three-point play with 3:28 left, but Sockey found Summitt for a fast-break layup and Fisher canned two freebies for a 55-47 advantage with 2:13 left.​

“It’s different ones at different times,” Reeves said. “It’s not the same one very time. We were just trying to spread the floor and get it to the open person and attack.”​

Fisher finished with 16 points, Glass and Summitt each added 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.​

Rogers had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Lady Warriors. Robeson had 12 points, all on treys, and Ott had 11.​

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 71, GREENWOOD 47

BOYS — The Warriors used a 20-9 advantage in the second quarter on the way to a 71-47 win.

The Warriors led just 18-13 after a quarter before taking a 38-22 lead at the half.

Greenwood had a 15-11 edge in the third quarter, using a 7-0 run to open the second half with Jayce Garnes, Sam Forbus and Caleb Ligon scoring in the run.

Little Rock Christian (11-8, 5-3) was led by Layden Blocker's 25 points. Trey Jones added 11 points, and Creed Williamson scored 11 points with eight rebounds.

Greenwood (3-18, 0-8) was paced by Garnes, who scored 19 points. Forbus chipped in 12 points, all on treys.