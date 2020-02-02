FAYETTEVILLE — Obviously, the Razorbacks don’t beat Alabama 82-78 without Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt.

Jones’ 30 and Whitt’s 26 accounted for 56 of Arkansas’ 82 points in last Saturday’s SEC success over the Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Razorbacks needed every one of Jones’ and Whitt’s points, Razorbacks play-by-play man Chuck Barrett opined on postgame radio to first-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

“We really did,” Musselman said.

But given the Hogs opened digging themselves a minus 12-0 hole and that sophomore shooting guard Isaiah Joe, limping from a lingering knee injury, didn’t score for the first time in his illustrious collegiate career, the Razorbacks don’t triumph in Tuscaloosa without some others, too, Musselman asserted.

Musselman cited junior guard Jalen Harris, sophomore center Reggie Chaney, the heretofore reserve now with three consecutive starts, and even briefly used senior forward Jeantal Cylla.

“What a fan probably doesn’t know is Cylla played 1:03 and had two rebounds,” Musselman said. “Just little things like that earning your minutes becomes really, really important.”

The Chaney and Harris contributions were more than subtle. Outrebounded, 39-27 by the Tide, Arkansas would have been badly outboarded without 6-8 Chaney grabbing a game-leading 11 rebounds in 25 minutes plus scoring eight points with a surprising 4 of 5 free throws.

“I thought Reggie was phenomenal,” Musselman said. “Eleven rebounds. He had five offensive, six defensive and we’ve been kind of waiting on that. That’s a big job inside that we need somebody to step up and tonight he did that.”

Harris, 11 points, and often called J-5 by his teammates and Musselman for his jersey No. 5, was the pace pushing offensive and defensive catalyst first galvanizing Arkansas from its 12-0 funk, Musselman said.

Arkansas forced 17 Alabama turnovers and capitalized on them outscoring the Tide, 27-13 on miscues.

“We were able to pick up a little bit in the backcourt,” Musselman said. “One of the big keys was how many times could we turn them over. I thought the seven turnovers with (Kira) Lewis their point guard was really important. Certainly J-5 played a big part in that.”

Harris also hit the free throws with 21 seconds left extending the lead beyond capable of tied by a trey and, Jones said, hit the big three off a timely Whitt pass with 2:34 left to put Arkansas up four.

“Let’s really give credit for Jimmy passing the ball full court to Jalen Harris in the corner for the three,” Jones said. “That was a big three. And that really put us over the top. Enough to give us a little run and close it out.”

Although Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford surprised with 28 points, 16 beyond his average, the Hogs held the Tide’s two leading scorers on the season, Lewis, 16.7, and small forward John Petty, 15.8 going into the game, to 12 and eight points.

“We were just not going to let those guys, Kira and JP hurt us. Coming into the game we said those two guys are not beating us. And if somebody else beats us, we’ll live with it.”

Thanks to Jones and Whitt and some significant help from their friends, Shackelford as that somebody else fell short.

And Arkansas achieved what Musselman, Jones and Whitt called “a must win” breaking a 3-game SEC losing skid including last Wednesday’s home loss to South Carolina.

Jones, with grammatical incorrectness for emphasis, recalled the “must win” urgency of Musselman calling two timeouts during the Tide’s game opening 12-0 run.

“Coach Muss ain’t never called two timeouts before the first media timeout,” Jones said. “So we knew how serious that was.”

Overcoming the Tide was cause for serious but brief celebration, just as coach Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers seriously, yet they hope briefly, celebrated beating Kentucky, 75-66 before a packed house Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

Arkansas, 16-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC, and 17th-ranked Auburn, 19-2, 6-2, collide at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Walton Arena on the SEC Network.