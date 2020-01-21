FAYETTEVILLE — Posting a photo of himself on social media with a Razorback insignia, former University of Florida Gators starting quarterback Feleipe Franks announced Monday evening he’s coming to the University of Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

Franks had announced Dec. 1 he is transferring from Florida with his degree that could give him two seasons of eligibility starting with next fall’s 2020 season. He visited new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles last weekend in Fayetteville.

Franks, 6-feet-6, redshirted as a Florida freshman and former 4-star prospect at Wakulla County High School in Crawfordville, Fla. then played three seasons for the Gators. He played all games with eight starts as a redshirt freshman in 2017 passing for 1,438 yards with nine touchdowns vs. eight interceptions, started all 13 games for the 10-3 Gators as a 2018 sophomore completing 188 of 322 passes for 2,457 yards with 24 touchdowns vs. six interceptions and rushed for seven touchdowns among 110 carries for 350 yards.

Franks started Florida’s first three games as a 2019 junior but broke his ankle during the season’s third game. Franks missed the remainder of Florida’s 11-2 season and announced transfer plans with returning Gator Kyle Trask in command as Florida’s 2020 quarterback upon replacing Franks last season.

Since he only played three games last year, Franks could be eligible to appeal for a 2021 hardship season beyond the 2020 season at Arkansas.

At Arkansas, Franks instantly becomes the most experienced quarterback as returning Razorbacks quarterbacks KJ Jefferson, able to redshirt playing just three games, senior Jack Lindsey, and third-year sophomore John Stephen Jones all starting one Razorbacks game last season.

Graduate transfers Ben Hicks, his collegiate eligibility completed, and Nick Starkel, transferred at semester to San Jose State, started the nine games for the 2019 Razorbacks that went 2-10 that were coached by Chad Morris for 10 games and the last two by Barry Lunney Jr. as interim coach after Morris was fired with a 2-year record of 4-22.