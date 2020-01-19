CLARKSVILLE — Emmaline Rieider was born with the type of basketball pedigree that would be the envy of most players.

But the Clarksville senior who would grow to become one of the best post players in the 4A-4, had to let go of her first passion — softball.

"I wanted to do basketball because I had the height for it, so I quit softball to do basketball, and I my family's been really good with helping me play summer ball," Rieder said.

How good? With more than half of the 2019-20 season left to play out, Rieder is closing on another milestone.

Rieder is averaging 12.3 points per game, which accounts for roughly 29 percentage of the team's offense. For good measure, Rieder is shooting 45% from the field.

"I actually started off playing softball with my dad," Rieder said. "I played softball because I thought that's what I was going to do in college; I had dreams of playing softball. (But) I got into basketball on the side, and about ninth grade I got burned out with softball."

Three years later, Rieder is a presence on the basketball court who seemingly finishes every game with a double-double — 10 or more points and rebounds.

"You get done with the night and you think she's missed some easy ones, and you'll look at the book and she's had a double-double," Clarksville coach Randy Talley said. "You kind of know the nights when she (scores) in the 20s, but you're done and she'll have 13 (points) and 12 (rebounds) — night in and night out."

Emmaline Ruby Rieder earned the name Emmaline due to her mom believing there were too many kids being born named Emma. The name, she said, is a cross between Emma and Adeline.

"My parents were going to name me Emma, but at that time there was a bunch of other Emma's being born," Rieder said. "They liked the name Adeline, so they just combined the two and came up with Emmaline."

There's no denying her basketball skill-set. The 6-foot-1 post can step outside and shoot a 3-pointer, hoard for rebounds, and is a skilled shot-blocker.

She's also one of the more unselfish players on her team.

"There are times we get the ball to her in the mid-post and she's looking for the skip (pass); she's looking to kick it out," Talley said. "I get on to her for that. (But) she's a great team player."

"I feel like he treats me like a daughter," Rieder said. "He'll get on to me the same way my dad does. I can take it.

"I know when he stops getting on to me is when he stops caring."

Rieder had 10 points in Friday's most recent victory, a workmanlike 48-41 triumph over Heber Springs that extended Clarksville's 4A-4 record to 6-0.

Clarksville's recent push followed up a brutal non-conference stretch that included six games against 6A-West foes.

"The preseason helped us," Rieder said. "At the beginning of the season, we really struggled at playing a four-quarter game. We've gotten a little bit better and consistent, but we still need to put everything together and be consistent. We had some tough losses, but then we started winning a couple of close games in conference.

"I think close games help us at the end to keep pushing."

One of the more pleasant surprises has been the play of Emmaline's younger sister Kenleigh.

Just a sophomore, Kenleigh Rieder worked her way into the starting lineup.

"It's really been a little emotional," Emmaline Rieder said. "This is our first time playing together, and it's going to be my last. To be honest, I didn't think she would be playing as much. I mean ... I knew she would contribute and play, but I didn't think she would start and play as much.

"She's really made me proud."

It's come full circle for the former Stephanie Weatherl Rieder. The former County Line star helped lead the Lady Indians to the 1991 state championship.

"She's brought that up some," kidded Emmaline. "Her junior year they made a pretty good run at state and her junior year they won state. Then her senior year they won the state championship."