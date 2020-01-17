Mark Rutlege knows that the circumstances could have been different in regards to getting his first head coaching opportunity.

At the same time, Rutlege is determined to make his predecessor proud.

Earlier this week, Rutlege — who had been the defensive coordinator at Roland — was promoted as the Rangers' new football coach. He replaces Waymon Potts, who passed away at his home in November of a possible heart attack two days before the Rangers' season finale.

The Rangers elected to play in their final game, at Idabel, with Rutlege serving as the interim coach.

"It's now how you want to get a job, but sometimes you get put in a situation and you've got to step up," Rutlege said.

Rutlege, a native of Dover, Ark., has spent his entire coaching career in Oklahoma. He worked as an assistant at high schools in Muskogee and Guymon, as well as in college at Bacone and Oklahoma Panhandle State University. In addition, Rutlege owns two masters' degrees.

Right before the start of the 2019 season, Potts — who was entering his second season as the Rangers' coach — brought in Rutlege to serve as the Rangers' defensive coordinator.

"I think that the kids like me and I love the kids, and if you don't love the kids, things aren't going to work out for you," Rutlege said.

He added that the players have been able to move forward from the healing process in the wake of Potts' passing and have been working hard in the off-season. Rutlege also gives credit to one of the Rangers' assistant coaches, former Roland and University of Arkansas standout Austin Cantrell, for his role in working with the players.

"These kids, they grew up with (Potts); he's a man that they've known for years," Rutlege said. "It's a process, there's been a healing process and we just kind of took a step back, looked at the situation and just said, 'Hey, let's start doing the things to get back into a regular groove.' Let's get lifting, let's get running.

"We've got an amazing weight room program right now thanks to one of my assistants, Austin Cantrell. He's got those kids working. ... I think it's going pretty good for the situation."

In his two seasons at Roland, Potts primarily favored a run-oriented ball-control offense.

While Rutlege remarked he plans to continue running the ball, he also wants a more wide-open system.

"No matter what you do, everybody wants to run the ball," Rutlege said. "But I think we're going to move the ball quite a bit, we're going to pass it a lot, we'll go no-huddle.

"We're not going to go out of the flexbone, we're going to go into a more spread, more modern-type offense. ... We're blessed with some speed and we're going to have a pretty good offensive line with about three or four seniors. I think we're going to be all right."

Rutlege added the Rangers' recent move from Class 3A to 2A can also help, as Roland is seeking its first postseason appearance since 2015.

"I think coach Potts has built a pretty good program and we were about to turn a corner," Rutlege said. "Hopefully, dropping down to 2A is going to make us competitive real quick I think."

The Rangers will open the 2020 season with a game against arch-rival Muldrow, which is tentatively scheduled to be played on a Thursday night on Zero Week on Aug. 27.

Rutlege said he is ready for the challenge to lead the Rangers and, above all, have a team his mentor would have enjoyed to watch.

"I'm excited about the opportunity. ... We want to make coach Potts proud," Rutlege said. "He was a great father and a great husband and he took a chance on me and I want to make it up to him by having a good season and making sure that the values that he brought to the table don't just fade away."