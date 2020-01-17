For the most part, many of the local Oklahoma high school football programs will be staying in its same classification for the next two seasons.

However, there will be one big change, as Roland drops down from Class 3A into Class 2A. The Rangers are also moving into a new 2A district which will feature several regional and traditional rivals.

The football districts, scheduled to take place over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, was officially announced Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Roland will be a part of the new 2A-5, which also includes recent 2A state runner-up Vian as well as the Rangers' longtime rival Spiro. Other area schools in the district include Heavener, Panama and Pocola.

"It's going to be a little more level for our enrollment and our athletes," Mark Rutlege, who was recently promoted from defensive coordinator to take over as Roland's coach, said. "We didn't have the numbers to play in 3A. We generally went into a game, and the other team had twice or even three times as many players as we did.

"So dropping us down to 2A is going to make us a lot more competitive."

Keys and Tulsa private school Cascia Hall round out 2A-5.

"It will be a little different from last year; we'll have some different places and Cascia will kind of replace Holland Hall and obviously Sequoyah (Tahlequah) and Westville went up to 3A," Vian coach Gary Willis said. "It's going to be good, close proximity for travel and we're looking forward to playing those guys; with Spiro still in there it's going to be a good, decent district. ... We'll have to make the one trip up to Tulsa, but it's not bad.

"I thought (the OSSAA) did a good job of splitting them up by geography. Keys down to Heavener, that's a pretty good natural fit."

In 4A, recent state champion Poteau, along with Sallisaw and Muldrow, once again are a part of 4A-4 to go with regular members Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale and Stilwell. There will be one change, as Tulsa Central drops out and Tulsa McLain moves in.

Muldrow coach Terry Jones said his school narrowly was above the cutoff point in 4A from possibly dropping back down to 3A.

The only local team playing in 3A for the next two seasons will be Stigler. The Panthers will be a part of 3A-3 which includes Checotah, Locust Grove, Seminole, Sequoyah-Tahlequah, Lincoln Christian, Tulsa Webster and Westville.

Central once again remains a part of A-8 along with Canadian, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter, Talihina and Warner.

Arkoma, Gans and Keota remain in B-6 along with Cave Springs. New members to the district will be Watts and Broken Arrow school Summit Christian.

Brown's Milestone

Traditionally when Howe girls coach Chris Brown achieves a milestone win, his wife presents him with a specially decorated strawberry cake.

When Brown picked up his 500th career win on Tuesday when the Lady Lions won at home against Idabel, no sooner did he get finished with the post-game handshake line there was another cake waiting for him. Strawberry-flavored of course, fitting since it's in the Howe school colors.

"To be honest with you, it's a little bit surreal because I don't feel like I've coached that many games and just to know, that it happened in a blink of an eye," Brown said. "It seems like yesterday was my first game when I was down 18-0 to Bokoshe before I could blink and I didn't know if I was going to make it past halftime, and to know that we are here, it took a lot of people.

"A lot of good players obviously, and help from great coaches. I would have never been able to accomplish this without great assistant coaches and great elementary coaches. ... I don't necessarily think of me and myself, it's more about my players and I wish all of them could have been there (Tuesday); that number is more indicative of them than me and indicative of the type of players I've been able to coach and I've been very blessed with that."

Tuesday's 72-37 win against Idabel improved the Lady Lions to 13-3 on the season.

All 500 of Brown's wins have come at Howe, his alma mater. That includes state championships won in 2004, 2008 and in 2019 as Brown is now in his 21st season with the Lady Lions.

Anticipated Rematch

For the second time in less than a week, arch-rivals Muldrow and Roland will face off in a girls basketball showdown.

The rematch takes place Friday night in Roland starting at approximately 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Lady Rangers, 45-42, to win the Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic championship. It was Muldrow's fourth straight county title.

Muldrow (12-3), ranked No. 5 in 4A, then won games earlier this week against Poteau and Stilwell. Roland (10-1), which is currently ranked No. 5 in 3A, rebounded from its lone loss of the season to win at Spiro on Tuesday.

It will be the first of two NOAA Conference games between the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Rangers. The two teams face off one more time this season Feb. 17 in Muldrow.