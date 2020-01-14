FAYETTEVILLE — Traditionally the Kentucky Wildcats are the one SEC team that can beat you three times even if you play them just once.

Distracted teams have been known to lose their game ahead of Kentucky in part because they look ahead to Kentucky. Then they lose to Kentucky and lose the next one off a Kentucky hangover.

Or, the euphoria of beating Kentucky often drains the adrenaline for the next game.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, no doubt, would like to be crossing that post euphoria bridge after his Razorbacks host Kentucky in Saturday’s 3 p.m. ESPN televised game at Walton Arena.

But for now Musselman says he and his 13-2, 2-1 in the SEC Razorbacks focus only on the Vanderbilt Commodores, 8-7, 0-2 coming to Walton for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. SEC Network televised SEC game.

Given the Commodores record and losing SEC leading scorer Aaron Nesmith and his 23.0 scoring average to a season ending stress fractured foot, Musselman was asked Monday if he’s concerned his Hogs could peek ahead to Saturday’s Kentucky clash.

“It’s a concern just because it was brought up,” Musselman said. “I mean we’ve got thing to worry about and it’s how do we get ready for Wednesday’s game. That’s it. It’s the most important game on our schedule. They played Auburn great the other night on the road. We have to get ready to figure out how to play Vandy. It’s plain and simple.”

One obvious Arkansas concern is finding depth behind its tallest starter, Adrio Bailey, the 6-6 senior forward playing center.

Playing five guards, inserting Jalen Harris among starters Jimmy Whitt, Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills with Jones and Whitt most cast as sort of centers, often has been Musselman’s answer because 6-8 sophomore Reggie Chaney and 6-7 graduate transfer Jeantal Cylla have been inconsistent.

However Cylla did grab five rebounds in 11 off the bench minutes of last Saturday’s 76-72 SEC success at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

Does Saturday’s performance bode for more time for the grad transfer adjusting to stepping up a division having previously played for the University of North Carolina-Wilmington?

“ I don’t know if we’ll see him more or less or at all or a lot,” Musselman said Monday. “He rebounded the ball, he had five rebounds in 11 minutes. I think he was one of our leaders and he only played 11 minutes so I loved J.C’s activity for sure. Rebounding the ball, that’s obviously an area of deficiency for us.”

Then again …

“Having said that he was 1 for 4 from the foul line,” Musselman said. “I think that’s a confidence thing and a rust thing. Put that on me because I haven’t played him a lot.”

Cylla, Chaney and 6-8 sophomore Ethan Henderson, three blocked shots and three rebounds in seven minutes back on Dec. 3 against Austin Peay, have all had their moments.

Lately though, Harris for Bailey has often been the substitution pattern, particularly late game if Bailey is foul-troubled.

“We’ve proven through the course of three league games that there might be nights that we play five guards,” Musselman said. “Every game we play this year there will probably be a stretch where there are five guards out there. We just wing it and see how it goes and then, if it doesn’t go good, we’ll get them out as quick as possible. And if it goes well and there are some matchups that we can take advantage of then we’ll leave them out there a little longer.”

WOMEN’S MIDWEEK REST

Off their 90-73 SEC victory over Missouri Sunday at Walton, coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks women, 14-3, 2-2 in the SEC, get one of their two in season midweek byes.

Neighbors don’t play again until Sunday’s SEC game at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

No midweek game provides a little more healing time for hard-luck senior center Kiara Williams. A 3-year Razorbacks letter-winner out of Little Rock Central and regular starter the previous two seasons, a preseason foot injury limited Williams to just six games off the bench. She injured her other foot last week and watched the Missouri game in street clothes.

“The initial report was we don’t think it will be as long as last time,” Neighbors said.