FAYETTEVILLE - At 5 p.m. Sunday, on the Big Ten Network, the Arkansas Razorbacks play their last 2019 game of the 2019-2020 season where they played their last game of the 2018-2019 season.

New coach Eric Musselman’s 10-1 Razorbacks meet the 11-1 Indiana University Hoosiers at IU’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson coached his last Razorbacks game when Indiana prevailed, 63-60, on March 23 at Assembly Hall in the second round of the Postseason NIT.

Ironically, Arkansas’ 73-72 victory over Indiana on Nov. 18 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville marked the Razorbacks most noteworthy non-conference notch for the 2018-2019 campaign.

It would mark Musselman’s most Arkansas noteworthy non-conference notch if his Razorbacks can prevail Sunday, leading into their Jan. 4 SEC opener at Walton against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Prevailing appears a literally-big task for the Razorbacks Sunday, closing the home and home of a 2-game series that became three upon March’s unexpected NIT second round pairing.

It’s literally big because the undersized Razorbacks with 6-6 senior Adrio Bailey their tallest starter and 6-8 Reggie Chaney their tallest reserve, while 6-5 guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe start as forwards, considerably look up to Indiana’s frontline. The Hoosiers start 6-11, 6-9 and 6-7 with Joey Brunk, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith.

Off the bench, coach Archie Miller’s Hoosiers bring three forwards standing 6-7, 6-7, and 6-8 and 6-10, 255 pound center De’Ron Davis.

Davis played pretty big against Arkansas last season with 10 points and five rebounds off the bench in Fayetteville and 10 points and three boards in Bloomington.

Arkansas had 6-11 Daniel Gafford scoring 27 points with 12 boards and three blocked shots when Arkansas beat Indiana in Fayetteville, but the current Chicago Bulls rookie had declared for the NBA draft and didn’t travel to Bloomington for the NIT.

Indiana bequeathed two of last season’s players to the NBA, the Boston Celtics’ Romeo Langford who double-doubled with 22 points and 10 boards in Fayetteville but also didn’t play in the NIT, and Juwan Morgan, drafted by the Utah Jazz.

Obviously by their 10-1 and 11-1 starts, Arkansas has learned to thrive post Gafford while the Hoosiers have learned to thrive post Langford and Morgan.

Arkansas struggled in its last game before Christmas, rallying from down 59-51 to overcome Valparaiso, 72-68, last Saturday in North Little Rock.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were beating noteworthy Notre Dame of South Bend, Ind. last Saturday, 62-60, at neutral site in Indianapolis.

Jackson-Davis, 14 points and seven boards, and Brunk 14 rebounds with nine points, played big for IU against Notre Dame. IU sixth man guard Armaan Franklin was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week hitting 4 of 5 treys for his team leading 17 points against Notre Dame.

IU guard Devonte Green scored 11 against Notre Dame and last March stunned Arkansas double-doubling with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Green and junior Aljami Durham are experienced IU starting guards while sophomore Rob Phinisee, the Hoosiers’ point guard last season, logged his most minutes against Notre Dame since beset first with a concussion then an injured ankle.

As a freshman, Arkansas guard Desi Sills closed his 2018-2019 campaign with a season high 18 points against Indiana.

The Hogs hope Sills is up to such a game Sunday, but he comes off a deep bruise that removed from last Saturday’s victory over Valpo.

Guards Joe, 21 points, and Jones, 20 points including the tie breaking and go-head threes late, and forward Bailey, filling the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and five blocked shots, starred against Valpo.

Graduate via SMU transfer guard Jimmy Whitt, Arkansas’ leading rebounder, best defensive player and averaging 14.1, is the only Razorback among Arkansas’ top seven not playing against Indiana last season.