EDMOND, Okla. — Chris Brannick, the sports information director at the University of Central Oklahoma, has been constantly on the go.

He has to oversee the 15 varsity sports the school offers, which comprise of approximately 400 student-athletes. Not to mention finding time to spend with his wife and daughter.

"The volume of work in sports information is a pretty busy job; I work about every single day from Labor Day to Memorial Day," Brannick said. "It's easy work, but it's a lot of it and it can be challenging at times."

The past two weekends, things got even more hectic. But that was OK with Brannick, a Sallisaw native.

Brannick was active in the press box located inside the on-campus football venue, Wantland Stadium, as all the Oklahoma high school 11-man football state championship games were held there. Seven of them, to be exact.

That included Poteau's 4A state championship win two weeks ago and Vian's loss in the 2A title game last Saturday.

And during each game, Brannick compiled stats like he would for a UCO home game. Sometimes, if a player was really excelling, Brannick would shout out that certain player's up-to-date stats for anyone interested.

Then after the games, he distributed stat books to various media members, with information including stats along with play-by-play accounts and drive charts.

While it may have been more work than he is normally accustomed to, Brannick was excited about the opportunity to have his school, which also happens to be his alma mater, featured as part of a statewide showcase.

"I just think it's great for the state of Oklahoma, I think it's great for Oklahoma high school football and I'm glad the (Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association) wanted to come to UCO," Brannick said. "I'm really glad we had the opportunity to do this, to host these games; it's been so much fun.

"Of the seven games, every one of them were really exciting and five or six of them were so close in the fourth quarter, and that's the magic of the postseason at any level in any sport, and for that to be able to happen at UCO was great."

Brannick, who graduated from Sallisaw in 2003, originally didn't set out to become involved in sports information. While attending UCO, he reported on sports for the school newspaper, The Vista, as well as the student broadcast TV station, UCentral News.

In between, Brannick actually took several years off from college and worked various jobs but ended up graduating from UCO in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

He immediately found a job with The Oklahoman newspaper based in Oklahoma City, starting out as a part-time agate guy as he answered phones and took call-in scores.

"I feel like I was incredibly blessed to join that sports desk; that's been one of the top sports desks in the country and I didn't have to move anywhere," Brannick said.

He didn't plan to leave the newspaper business, but in 2016, there happened to be a job opening at his former college.

Mike Kirk, who had been UCO's SID spanning four decades, retired and Brannick was persuaded to look into taking over the position.

"I really wasn't looking to get out of working for The Oklahoman at the time. ... But someone very important in my life said maybe I should look into it and I did, one thing leads to another and I get the job," Brannick said.

"I've been here since 2016 and I'm loving every day of it."

And Brannick was familiar with Kirk, having dealt with him when Brannick was a student reporter. Kirk continues to work with Brannick on a part-time basis, and Kirk even assisted Brannick during the state championship games the past two weekends.

There was an adjustment period Brannick had to undergo when he returned to UCO. In addition to the heavy workload involved, Brannick had to learn about writing in a different style as opposed to when he was working at a newspaper.

"There were some difficult transitions in how I approached articles, being a little bit more into a public relations role where I want to try to find the good," Brannick said. "And when UCO loses a game, and when I'm writing an article for the official athletics website, I don't want it to sound bad, even though they may have lost the game and the quarterback threw four interceptions, so that was a bit of a challenge."

But Brannick has come to love his job as UCO's SID and also enjoys getting to know the student-athletes even more.

"I think one of the most rewarding things is when I started, the group that is the senior class in this 2019-2020 academic year, they were freshmen in my first year here, and so it's almost a bit in a way like my senior year with them, having gone through the last four years with them. ... That's rewarding to me; I enjoy those relationships," Brannick said.

"Some of them you get to know a little better when you go on road trips and you ride the bus with them and you spend time with them at practice and after games. You just get to know them and it's fun, it's rewarding and I think I have a really good relationship with a lot of them."

Brannick, who lives in nearby Crescent with his wife Cori (also a UCO graduate) and 6-year-old daughter Elle, also enjoys having his family being involved, as they attend many UCO sporting events, so they get to see Chris quite a bit.

When the OSSAA made the announcement this fall that the football state title games were coming to UCO, Brannick was overjoyed.

He felt it could do for football what State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, also known as "The Big House," has been like for decades as the primary site of the state basketball championships.

"My initial reaction was this was going to be great," Brannick said. "Having been to 'The Big House,' and knowing what it meant as a high school athlete many years ago, knowing what it meant to want to get to 'The Big House,' and having seen teams reach that milestone and teams win state championships and knowing what a great event it is year in and year out at State Fair Arena, immediately you think, well now we've got something like that for football and that's going to be great.

"To be honest with you, wherever it was, to be able to have something like that would be great but for it to be at UCO, which makes it more special to me and more exciting for me, again it's probably a little unique this year."

At the moment, the OSSAA has yet to decide whether it wants to continue to hold the football title games at UCO, having done this season's games on a one-year trial basis.

If it was up to Brannick, he most certainly would have the games come back to UCO.

"We certainly hope so; we're hopeful that that will be the case," Brannick said. "We had an opportunity after the first weekend to catch our breath, regroup and meet and there were a lot of positives to be talked about after that first weekend.

"We heard from a lot of coaches that they enjoyed it and had a good time and we were really glad to be able to provide that opportunity for them. We heard a lot of positives from a lot of different people, the convenience of one location for newspapers and radio stations and TV stations."

Judging from the feedback Brannick has received, he feels very optimistic that the title games will return to Wantland Stadium.

"I think that based on the way things went, that hopefully the coaches will say that they would like to come back again and the OSSAA would say the same thing and then UCO would be able to again make Championship Central a marquee two weekends on the calendar," Brannick said.