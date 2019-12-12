ALMA — Moral victories in early December?

Absolutely.

Farmington's Makenna Vanzant and Tori Kersey scored 18 points apiece to power the Cardinals to a 63-48 win over the Alma Lady Airedales at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

The Lady Cardinals never trailed.

"I told Brad (Johnson) after watching them several times on tape, to me this is the best team he's had since I've been at Alma," Alma coach Codey Mann said. "They (Farmington) just don't have many weaknesses. They have the shooting with Vanzant, they can handle the ball, and they've got some long lanky girls inside."

Farmington built a 16-point first half lead before Alma knew what hit them. But Alma whittled the lead to eight (36-24) at the half on the strength of Hillary Mata's four-point play.

Mota's 3-pointer and Lydia Mann's layup cut Farmington's lead to 39-33 with 5:14 to play in the third quarter.

But the Cardinals answered on Trinity Johnson's 3-pointer and in the blink of an eye the Lady Airedales' deficit was 15.

"We get it to six and then before you know it's 13, 14 and 15 again," Codey Mann said. "But I thought we competed. Once we weathered that storm there in the first quarter, we were fine. We looked shell-shocked in the first quarter. We were like, 'Wow, we're playing a pretty good team.'

"But I told them, 'We're a pretty good team, too.' The difference between us and them is they have a lot of games together."

Farmington (10-1) shot in front 7-0 at the start of the game and led 22-9 after one quarter.

Lydia Mann opened the second quarter with a driving bucket before the Cardinals stretched the lead to 27-11.

"We've got to take advantage of opportunities and score," Codey Mann said. "I didn't think we backed down one time."

Mann led Alma with 18 points. Mata and Zoie Mcghee had 10 points apiece.

Alma 49, Farmington 44

BOYS — Alma overcame another cold night from the floor before finding some offense when it mattered most.

Cejay Mann capped an 11-0 fourth quarter run with two of his game-high 22 points as the Airedales rallied for a 49-44 victory.

Austin Cluck and D.J. George added seven points each for the Airedales (4-0). Austin Cluck had seven and Martin Dyer added five. Bobby Winfrey and Dax Stahler added three each.

Alma led 22-13 at the half before falling behind 30-29 after three quarters.