The Spiro Bulldogs, who reached the 3A semifinals a season ago, took care of business in their season opener Monday at home.

Spiro outscored LeFlore County rival Pocola 22-10 in the first quarter and built a 43-21 halftime lead en route to a 78-42 win.

Three Bulldogs reached double figures, led by Derek Carter's 17 points. Also for Spiro (1-0), Jared Huff had 11 points and Braden Riggs added 10.

Brandon Forrest had nine points to lead Pocola.

Pocola 52, Spiro 34

GIRLS — The Lady Indians prevailed in their season opener on Monday, winning on the road.

Pocola (1-0) led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and also went up 31-17 at halftime.

Mika Scott had 11 of her team-high 15 points in the first half for the Lady Indians, while Emma Damato added 10 points.

For Spiro, Lily Blankenship led all scorers with 21 points. She also hit five 3-pointers.

Battle on the Border

Arkoma Tournament

Arkoma 44, Union Christian 34

BOYS — The Mustangs built a 21-10 halftime lead as they went on to win the opening round of their Battle on the Border Tournament Monday night.

Grant Williams had 13 points, while Josh Killion added 11 points, including making three 3's, for Arkoma, which will play Mulberry in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson Keith led Union Christian with 11 points.

Mulberry 54, Battiest 41

BOYS — Three Yellowjackets reached double figures in their first-round win at the Battle on the Border on Monday.

Rick Reeves had 16 points, while Adam Hoyle and Tyler Williams had 10 points apiece for Mulberry, which plays Arkoma in a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Union Christian 55, Arkoma 30

GIRLS — Three players accounted for all of Union Christian's 55 points in Monday's opening-round Battle on the Border win.

Kylie Garrity had 15 of her game-high 23 points in the opening half for Union Christian, which posted a 20-5 first-quarter edge and went up 33-15 at halftime. Leah Hein added 19 points, while Anna Dunaway had 13.

Union Christian will take on Battiest in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Alley Key scored seven points to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Battiest 39, Mulberry 27

GIRLS — Payton King scored 11 points for Mulberry in Monday's opening-round loss at the Battle on the Border Tournament.