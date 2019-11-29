The Pea Ridge Blackhawks were staring at something coach Stephen Neal hadn't ever experienced.

Winless after three tough nonconference games against 5A foes Harrison, Maumelle and Farmington, the Blackhawks hung 43 points on Gentry in the team's conference opener. They've lost just once since.

"We tell our kids the season is made up of three seasons — nonconference, conference, and the playoffs," Neal said. "We always try to schedule tough teams for nonconference; we know it's going to get us tested. We felt like we were close to moving to 5A, too, so we wanted to schedule some good teams. Those first three teams were 9-0 after three weeks and 15-0 after five weeks."

"They've been scoring a bunch of points," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns "It's going to be a big challenge for us as far as stepping up. They played Shiloh really close, and they've played really well in the playoffs. They played some tough teams early and were 0-and-3, but in conference they really played well."

Since losing to Farmington, 24-7, in the nonconference finale, the Blackhawks have scored 42 or more points in seven of their last nine games.

Quarterback Tate Busy, who was intercepted three times in the team's loss to Farmington, has been picked off just three times over the past nine games. He's thrown for 21 touchdowns and rushed for 12.

Samuel Beard leads the team with 1,150 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. He's also Busy's third leading receiver.

Senior defensive end Mazon Harris leads the Blackhawks' defensive charge with 11 quarterback sacks and nine tackles for loss.

"Defensively, they fly around; they're going to give us some different looks," Burns said. "The defensive line for us is going to be a big challenge. They've got some size on their offensive line, too."

The Hillbillies (11-1) will be playing their fourth consecutive home football game, an unprecedented streak that includes back-to-back playoff routs of Malvern and Warren.

In fact, the team's 41-17 win over the Lumberjacks forced Burns and his coaches to remind their players this week that there's still plenty of work to be done.

"We talked to them about that Monday," Burn said. "Everybody patted them on the back and they were feeling pretty good about it. This team has been good about going to work."

The Hillbillies boast one of the bigger offensive lines around, and that's been crucial, Burns said, for more reasons than one.

Ozark has endured a series of season-ending injuries, almost weekly.

The team lost star running back Daniel Woolsey and standout linebacker Kayne Satterfield in early September. Two weeks ago, star junior quarterback Harper Faulkenberry was knocked out for the season with a leg injury.

But the Hillbillies keep responding.

Junior linebacker Keystan Durning leads the free world with 122 tackles, and that's on top of missing half of the Hillbillies' wins over Dover, Subiaco and Waldron.

Bryant Burns, Eli Munnerlyn and Lawsyn Jackson (71 tackles) have had monster defensive seasons, too.

"They are extremely good tacklers," Neal said.

Sophomore Ryker Martin, who's also played a significant amount of time on defense this season, stepped in for Faulkenberry last week without missing a beat.

He threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Burns and finished with 183 yards rushing on 25 carries.

"They (Ozark) control the time of the possession," Neal said. "They're down some running backs, but whoever they plug in just keeps right on going. When you can lose some of those key players, but continue on, that says a whole lot about the character of the football team.