It's been more than a week since the Waldron girls cross country team claimed their first-ever state championship.

With each passing day, the Lady Bulldogs and their coach have come to the realization that it's not a dream, but a dream that came true.

"It's more now than it was a few days ago because it's now sinking in and everyone around town is finding out about it," Waldron coach Angie Bailey said. "It is kind of a little surreal."

Last weekend in Hot Springs, Waldron won its first state cross country title with the 3A meet. The Lady Bulldogs finished with 84 points, as they out-distanced the runner-up, Jessieville, by 21 points.

"I've had most of these girls, they started in seventh grade and they also run track for me; I'm the head senior high girls track coach as well, so I've had them basically all year," Bailey said. "We start in July for cross country, so pretty much except for one month a year I've got them, so we're constantly working. ... They are just really motivated.

"It's like they know they can do it, and so they want it."

Last season, the Lady Bulldogs finished fifth at state. But entering the 2019 season, Bailey — in her 10th season as Waldron's cross country coach — believed her team had as good a chance as any to win it all.

One reason was the addition of freshman Maria Grano. At state, Grano finished third in the individual portion, finishing the course in a personal best of 20:57.8.

"In fourth grade, she broke our school record running the mile, and in the pacer test, she was wearing heels," Bailey said. "So I've been watching her for a while and when she hit ninth grade, I knew that with the girls I had and moving her up, it was going to be a great combination.

"I had also been watching some of the other times from some other schools and they had lost some really strong runners last year, so I knew that we would have a pretty good chance."

One amazing thing about the Lady Bulldogs winning state is the fact they have no seniors on the roster. But they did have a strong group of juniors who more than did their part.

"The group of juniors, they're super tight, they're really all good friends and they've been friends forever, so having that tight-knit group is really good because they push each other," Bailey said. "And they're the ones who I have in track who have been with me since seventh grade."

One of those juniors, Ryleigh Anschutz, is Waldron's No. 2 runner. At state, she placed 15th with a time of 22:27.4.

"We were, like very nervous (going into state)," Anschutz said. "I was shaking a little bit, I didn't hardly talk but whenever I finished, I felt good about myself; I knew I tried my hardest and I knew that everybody else did, too, so I felt really confident by then and we were just waiting for results."

And then when the Lady Bulldogs found out they won it all, an inevitable spontaneous celebration ensued.

"I jumped like 50 feet high and I was screaming like, 'We won, we won,'" Anschutz said. "I was definitely making it dramatic."

Two other juniors placed in the top 30. Constance Richmond was 18th (22:38.8), while Kentucky Spence finished 29th (23:22.8).

Bailey remarked two of the turning points for the Lady Bulldogs was a regular-season meet they had at Mena as well as their district meet.

"It's a tough course; it was on a golf course and it was super, super hilly and all of our girls got their personal best at that meet and we won that meet with no problems," she said. "I really think district might have been the other one; we did really well there."

Then another pivotal moment was actually the day before the state meet.

"The day before state, it was really, really cold and the girls had to get in two miles," Bailey said. "It was blistering cold and they had to bundle up but I only told them one time, 'Y'all need to get your two miles in,' and I didn't have to say another word, and they all went out there and did not even ask any questions about it.

"So at that point, I knew that they wanted it just as bad as I did."

Ever since the state title, the celebration has continued for the Lady Bulldogs.

They were honored at halftime of the Waldron girls basketball game on Thursday and will be recognized at this Monday's school board meeting.

Then they've gotten congratulations around town; in fact, Anschutz said she was stopped while at McDonald's by a total stranger who offered his congratulations.

While everyone comes back for next season's team, and with Bailey noting she has three talented eighth-graders who she is able to move up as freshmen, Bailey also knows the team will have to work just as hard as they did this season in order to get the chance to repeat as state champs.

"We're going to kind of go into next season saying just like we did this year, we have a good chance," Bailey said. "We're not going to say we know we have it because anything can happen."