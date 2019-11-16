Booneville had a first round bye

The Magazine Rattlers scored 54 first half points on the way to a 54-22 win over Mineral Springs in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night on Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium.

The Rattlers (8-1) had the ball six times in the first half and scored seven times because Cameron Raggio added a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Running 13 times for 116 yards in the first half, fullback Caleb Hyatt surpassed both the 3,000-yard career mark and the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season while scoring three touchdowns.

Including a run of 72 yards, quarterback Tatum Scott accounted for two touchdowns, finishing with 127 yards on just five carries.

Ashton Droemer ran for a touchdown as well for the Rattlers, who were also 6-of-7 on two-point conversion tries.

Mineral Springs (4-6) countered with quarterback Terrell Fricks throwing a touchdown pass to Devon Swopes and running for another score that had the Hornets within 22-6 and 38-14 during the 68-point first half.

Fricks threw a second touchdown pass, to Ladarius Hicks on what would be the final play of the game.

With the win the Rattlers advanced to a second round game against Fordyce (9-2). The Red Bugs beat Lavaca 42-0 Friday.

Booneville

The Bearcats (8-2) had a first round bye in the Class 3A playoffs and will play Hoxie next week. Hoxie (9-2) beat Drew Central 54-38 Friday.