Hackett

Record: (8-2)

Last Week: Hackett 46, Johnson County Westside 20

This Week: Dierks at Hackett

The Hackett Hornets didn't exactly sneak up on anyone in 2019.

But they sure hope to make some noise Friday when the Dierks Outlaws roll into town.

"It means a lot to these kids," first-year coach Michael Meador said of the team's playoff game. "To overcome adversity and get to host a home playoff, that's a big deal. They've worked their tails off this year."

Dierks (6-4) had run off four straight wins before losing to Murfreesboro last week. The Outlaws run the triple-option.

"I think they've thrown it maybe 15 times all year," Meador said. "We're going to have to play assignment football."

Junior Westin Winters added his fourth straight 100-yard effort in last week's win over Johnson County Westside.

"If you had told me he would have four straight 100-yard games, I wouldn't have believed it," Meador said. "Literally, after the Magazine game, Westin started to come on, and our (offensive) line did, too."

Isaiah Carter anchors the offensive line. Trevor Woody and Briar Goines start at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

Mason Oelke and Dylan Jetton anchor the left side of the line.

Ozark

Record: (9-1)

Last Week: Ozark 26, Elkins 8

This Week: Ozark vs. Malvern

The Hillbillies and Leopards are set to battle Friday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Coach Jermie Burns (62-46) in nine seasons has coached the Hillbillies to six playoff appearances in nine seasons since replacing Brooks Coatney in 2011.

Ozark ended the regular season with a 26-8 win over Elkins last week, just the third time this season the team failed score 35 or more points.

Junior quarterback Harper Faulkenberry leads the team with 1,098 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.

Booneville

Record: (8-2)

Last Week: Booneville 40, Cedarville 0

This Week: Idle

The Booneville Bearcats earned themselves a first-round bye thanks to the team's 35th conference championship. It's only the second time in the program's illustrious 100 years of football that the team has won three straight conference titles. They accomplished the same feat between 1983-85.

Booneville may end up facing Hoxie in the second round of the state playoffs. The Mustangs (8-2) will first have to beat 6-4 Drew Central to earn the right to make the drive to Logan County.

The Bearcats ended Hoxie's run in 2014 with a memorable 64-47 shootout.

Mansfield

Record: (7-3)

Last Week: Mansfield 41, Paris 28

This Week: Mansfield at Camden Harmony Grove

It's been a record-breaking offensive run for quarterback Ethan Stovall and his receivers, close pals Layton Howard, Tyler Holmes and Jaicy Griffin. But to keep the band together, Mansfield will have to overcome high-scoring Camden Harmony Grove.

The Hornets are averaging 45.6 points per game. They've scored fewer than 30 points just once this season.

Stovall has passed for 62 career touchdowns, including a single-season school record 28 touchdowns this season.

The explosive Howard has scored 19 touchdowns, including four kickoff returns. In fact, when teams kick to him (which is rare), he's averaging 51.3 yards per return.

Charleston

Record: (4-6)

Last Week: Lamar 28, Charleston 21

This Week: Charleston at Prescott

The Tigers went from a potential No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed thanks to last week's 28-21 loss to Lamar. The 4-6 Tigers travel to Prescott on Friday.

This is the second time the school's have met in post-season play since 2016, when the Curly Wolves defeated the Tigers, 37-26, in the 3A finals at War Memorial Stadium.

Charleston, which has dealt with injuries all season, finished 4-3 in the 3A-1 West. Quarterback Brayden Ross has passed for 1,425 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also rushed for a team-high 11 scores.

Mountainburg

Record: (5-4)

Last Week: Mountainburg 44, Hector 23

This Week: Mountainburg at Murfreesboro

The Dragons dropped two of their final three games to earn themselves a first-round road trip to Murfreesobro.

The Rattlers (6-4) finished 5-2 in the 2A-7 by virtue of a 42-41 win over Mineral Springs and a 2-0 forfeit of Spring Hill.

Thanks to last week's 50-42 win over Dierks, the Rattlers earned a home playoff game.

Mountainburg finished strong with a 44-23 rout of Hector.

Third And Long ...

Subiaco senior Mason Schluterman caught a career-high six passes for 53 yards in the team's 2019 finale with Pottsville. He also had 10 tackles in the team's 35-13 loss to Pottsville. ... Waldron receiver Bryson Bailey hauled in five passes for 99 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs' season finale with Dover last week. The Bulldogs will return their top three receivers — Bailey, Caden Fuller and Isaac Villareal — in 2020. The trio combined for 91 receptions for 1,454 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Mena travels to Gosnell Friday, a five-hour drive that covers 322 miles. By contrasts, Mena is closer to Dallas (248 miles) than Gosnell. ... Cedarville sophomore Darryl Kattich finished the 2019 as the regular season rushing leader in the area. Kattich finished with 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.