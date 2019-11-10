The Poteau Pirates capped a dominating run through the 4A-4 district schedule with a shutout win Friday.

Poteau rolled up a 42-0 lead by halftime as the Pirates went on to a 48-0 win at Hilldale in the regular-season finale.

The Pirates (9-1, 7-0), who went undefeated in district play for the second straight season, will now open up the 4A playoffs with a home game this Friday against Cleveland.

Poteau, which won its ninth consecutive game, turned in another dominant defensive showing. The Pirates allowed no first downs and held Hilldale to minus 22 yards rushing and 3 yards passing.

They also forced five turnovers, recovering three fumbles and picking off two passes.

Poteau didn't waste much time getting on the board, as Mason Barcheers had a 59-yard rushing touchdown on the game's second play.

Easton Francis later threw an 18-yard TD strike to Dean Odom and Francis added a two-point run for a 14-0 Pirate lead. It became 21-0 late in the first quarter on Jayden Mankin's 42-yard TD dash.

Poteau scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter, runs from Kagan Stockton and Todd Mattox, along with a 13-yard reception by Barcheers from Stockton, who took over at quarterback for Francis, who left the game with an injury.

Jase Mankin capped the scoring with a late TD run.

Barcheers finished with 192 yards on 11 carries, while Jayden Mankin had 82 yards on eight carries.

Spiro 26, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 0

No Malik Roberson, no problem for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs' talented tailback sat out Friday's regular-season finale with a hamstring injury, but Spiro did just fine in his absence as the Bulldogs pitched a shutout to end up with the No. 3 playoff seed out of 2A-5.

Spiro (8-2, 5-2) will travel to face Hugo in the opening round of the 2A playoffs this Friday.

Kwame Sey got a bulk of the carries in Roberson's place and finished with 129 yards on 17 carries and two TDs. Nick Johnson added 90 yards rushing on 15 carries and a TD, while completing 5-of-8 passes for 83 yards and a TD.

Mekhi Roberson caught two passes for 36 yards with a touchdown.

On defense, Sey intercepted a pass, while Nick Dunigan recorded 11 tackles. Derek Carter and Braxton Peterson each had 10 stops and a sack as well.

Vian 42, Keys 14

The Wolverines racked up 365 rushing yards as they posted the win in their regular-season finale.

Vian (9-1, 7-0 2A-5) now returns home this Friday to face Hartshorne in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Elijah Wright rushed for 86 yards and a TD while Xavin Lackey had a 62-yard TD run. Gray Cloud added two rushing TDs, while Javyn Wright returned a punt 56 yards for another touchdown.

Stigler 76, Tulsa Webster 0

Behind another big night from quarterback Mason Peery, the Stigler Panthers go into the postseason on a roll.

However, Stigler (8-2, 5-2 3A-3) is still the No. 3 seed from the district and will have to travel to begin the playoffs. The Panthers go to Berryhill this Friday in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

Peery completed 9-of-13 passes for 186 yards and six TDs. Five different receivers caught touchdown passes.

Austin Swaim also had two total touchdowns in the Panthers' win.

Muldrow 26, Stilwell 8

The Bulldogs were able to avoid a winless 4A-4 campaign by getting the win in Friday's season finale.

Kaden Chandler rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries and scored two TDs.

Quarterback Cam Matthews completed 6-of-10 passes for 98 yards and a TD, a 7-yarder to Sean Irvin late in the first half to give Muldrow (2-8, 1-6) a 13-0 advantage.

Matthews later added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for a 26-0 lead.

Trenden Collins also caught three passes for 65 yards for the Bulldogs.

Arkoma 46, Gans 14

The Mustangs broke a 14-all tie at halftime with a pair of third-quarter TDs and kept adding to their lead in posting the win.

Arkoma (5-5, 3-2 B-6) picked up the No. 3 playoff seed from the district and the Mustangs will travel to face Weleetka in the first round of the B playoffs next week.

Gans (4-6, 2-3) is the No. 4 seed and will go to Canadian to start the B playoffs.

Keota 54, Cave Springs 0

The Lions bounced back from last week's loss to Dewar with a convincing win in Thursday's regular season finale.

Keota (8-2, 4-1 B-6) will be the No. 2 seed from the district and will start the playoffs with a home game this Friday against Strother.

Pocola 30, Westville 12

Pocola ended the season on a high note with the win at home on Friday.

The Indians moved to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in 2A-5 with the win.

Nathan Gulley rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a TD and also passed for 70 yards and a pair of TDs. Jaimison Brewer added 81 yards rushing on 19 carries and a TD, while Brandon Carlton had six receptions for 58 yards and a TD.

Pocola's defense also gave up 92 yards, including minus 10 yards in the second half. Elijah Clousse had five tackles, three for loss, and Evan Piovesan added seven stops, including a tackle for loss.

Gore 33, Central 6

In a showdown for the A-8 title, it was all Gore as the Pirates led the whole way to post the win between the Sequoyah County rivals.

Central (7-2, 5-1 A-8) already had come in shorthanded as the Tigers were without the services of quarterback Hayden Caughman, who had a severe leg injury in a one-vehicle accident earlier in the week.

Bryce Edwards moved from tailback to take over at quarterback for the Tigers, and he got them on the board with a 32-yard TD in the first quarter, which cut Gore's lead to a point, 7-6. But the Pirates added two touchdowns before halftime and never looked back.

Idabel 37, Roland 20

The Rangers were defeated in their season finale Friday at Idabel, two days after the passing of coach Waymon Potts.

Roland players still elected to go ahead and play in its season finale.

The Rangers finish the season 2-8 overall and 1-6 in 3A-3.

Holland Hall 51, Panama 7

Colton Bledsoe caught a 51-yard TD pass from Trevor Banhart, which tied the score at 7-all in the first quarter. But Holland Hall broke the tie and never gave up the lead as the Razorbacks ended the season 3-7 overall and 1-6 in 2A-5.

Hartshorne 38, Heavener 12

The loss at home ended the Wolves' season, as Heavener finished 1-9 overall and 1-6 in 2A-6.