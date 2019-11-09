SALLISAW — It wasn't easy, but the Sallisaw Black Diamonds were able to end the regular season with six straight wins.

The Black Diamonds trailed Tulsa Central 28-16 in the third quarter before rallying with a couple of touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon McTyre's successful 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-goal tied the score with 4:31 left; then Dylan Upton added the PAT to give Sallisaw a 29-28 win at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium.

Sallisaw, which started the season at 1-3, closed out the regular season with a flourish. The Black Diamonds moved to 7-3 overall and finished second in 4A-4 action at 6-1.

Now, the Black Diamonds set their sights on the 4A playoffs, as Sallisaw will get to play a first-round game at home next Friday against Grove, the No. 3 seed from 4A-3.

Down 28-16 with 3:06 left in the third, the Diamonds quickly fought back two plays later, when senior tailback Sawyer Pool darted 72 yards for his third TD of the night. A try for two failed, keeping Sallisaw down by six, 28-22.

The Braves quickly advanced downfield but Sallisaw defensive back Caleb Bormann made a diving interception near the goal line to stop that potential threat.

Following Bormann's pick, Sallisaw reached the Central 15, but turned the ball over on downs. However, on the very next play, the Braves fumbled the ball right back to the Diamonds deep in Central territory.

The Diamonds advanced to the 1, where they faced a fourth-and-goal. In a very tight formation, McTyre was able to surge forward behind his line, and was able to fall into the end zone to tie the score with 4:31 left.

Upton then came on to kick the all-important PAT to put Sallisaw on top by a point.

Central (6-4, 3-4) reached the Sallisaw 16 on the next series before the drive stalled. The Braves elected to kick a field goal, but the kick went wide to the right with 1:40 remaining.

McTyre was able to get a first down on a keeper to run out the rest of the clock.

Pool rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries, while McTyre added 128 yards on 34 carries. McTyre, a junior, also completed 16-of-23 passes for 131 yards, with senior receiver Jace Nicholson making seven of those receptions for 77 yards.

Sallisaw finished with 397 yards of total offense, 266 of which came on the ground. Central had 313 yards total, 146 rushing and 167 more through the air.

After turning the ball over on downs and throwing an interception on its opening two possessions, Sallisaw's offense began clicking on its third series of the night.

Trailing 7-0, Sallisaw got its first break when Trenton Jones recovered a fumble on a Central running play.

The Diamonds took over at their own 34-yard line and put together a 15-play drive. McTyre helped keep the chains moving by converting a pair of fourth-and-short situations by surging forward for first downs.

Pool capped things off with a 3-yard surge past the goal line; then Sallisaw added a two-point conversion on a flip to Colton Sanders, giving the Diamonds an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Central regained the lead, 14-8, on a long touchdown pass from quarterback K.T. Owens. But the Diamonds went 60 yards in eight plays to go back in front.

Again, Pool ended the drive with a touchdown, this time taking a hand-off and going off-tackle from 2 yards out. Sallisaw got another successful two-point try when McTyre pitched it out to Pool, who then found a wide-open Nicholson in the end zone for a 16-14 lead with 2:05 left until halftime.