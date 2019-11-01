ALMA — Karsten Beneux has a special place in his kitchen he goes to before his parents or younger sister, Vivian, have rubbed the sleep from their eyes.

Actually, his family is soundly sleeping when the Alma senior often plays out his day, from start to end, while consuming a bag of Kellogg's limited run of frosted pumpkin pie pop tarts.

"I'd eat them year-round if they made them year-round," Beneux said. "I always make sure to eat breakfast. It's kind of like my 'me' time. That's how I prepare myself. I just sit and think. There's a spot in my kitchen where I sit, and I imagine myself going through the day."

Beneux's day is hardly boring. And that's just fine with him.

High school comes only once, and Karsten Beneux's philosophy is simple and straightforward as the day is long. "Just make the most of everything you can," he said. "The worst thing you can be is wasteful."

"He's way, way beyond his years," Alma football coach Doug Loughridge said. "He's got a unique perspective on things. This dude is talented in the arts, academically, he's one of the better ones we have, and he's a heck of a football player. He can do a lot of the major things in the dance program, too. He's got a wide range of unique abilities."

Alma's starting defensive end, Beneux and his teammates have plenty to play for Friday when the Airedales take the field for a crucial 7 p.m. game against Greenbrier.

A win likely clinches a No. 3 playoff seed. A loss likely ends any hope.

It's the same for Greenbrier, too. They win and they're in. A loss would force the Panthers to beat Vilonia next week, and most don't see that happening.

"Coach Loughridge told us today the (No.) 3 seed is the best seed you can have from our conference," Beneux said. "As far as Greenbrier goes, they're a stretch team. We'll have to play with some finesse."

By his own account, Beneux struggled with finding his niche in little league athletics.

He didn't like baseball; too slow. Football and basketball weren't the right fit, either.

"I played little league football and basketball, but I didn't do baseball," he said. "I also swam and did gymnastics. Thanks to my parents (Paul and Alyssa), I've been OK with being busy. It was really because I couldn't find something I liked. I didn't like little league football and little league basketball, but I ended up loving football in high school, so I stayed with that."

Beneux wasn't sure he was cut out for dance, either, until his mom changed his mind.

Now, he couldn't imagine not being involved in dance coach Brooke Brewer's program.

"I was not going to do dance until my mom made me," Beneux said. "I would never have met the dance coaches. It's crazy to think I was so close to not doing dance. I never would have experienced the shows and nationals."

It's not just dance that drives his motor. Beneux is also a member of the Alma band.

He plays the baritone.

"I just love music," Beneux said. "It's not really about the baritone; it's just the best thing I do. I love the symphonic stuff we do. I love practicing and hearing it with the other band."

Family bond

There's something special about football, too. The magnitude of the sport; the brotherhood — it's life lessons on and off the field.

"It means I can't let all my teammates down; they're the reason I work so hard in football," Beneux said. "Football is the most difficult thing I do right now. (But) they (teammates) inspire me."

Paul and Alyssa Beneux raised their children — Alex, Karsten and Vivian — to compete, to grind. There are no off days in their kids' lives.

But Karsten, just like older brother, Alex, didn't necessarily have it rough, either.

There was always plenty of frosted pumpkin pie pop tarts to choose from.

"I'm lucky enough to have a wonderful family, and a lot of those guys (teammates) don't have that," Beneux said. "They're choosing to become a better person, and I want to support them. I can't let it go without giving my best."

Coaches support

Because he does so much, often running from one event to another, Beneux has the luxury of supportive teachers and coaches, too.

Monday, following football practice, he grabbed his baritone for band practice. He didn't get home until 8:40 p.m.

"Really, all that goes to the coaches; they make the schedule and they work with each other," Beneux said. "That's all thanks to them, especially coach Lough. He goes out of his way to contact the other coaches. They really enable me to do everything.

"The coaches encourage you to do multiple sports."

"I think he's a natural leader; kids look to him," Brewer said. "It's not necessarily his words, it's his attitude and what he brings through his persona. Because they (students) respect him so much, they want to do well."

Alma trainer Patti Webb admires Beneux for many reasons, most notably that he didn't try to become his older brother.

"Karsten chose not to try and fill those shoes, but instead he chose to make his own way as an Airedale," Webb said. "Karsten's schedule is an example of the many activities that Alma High School has to offer. I am not sure many people have any idea how hard Karsten works to not only be very successful in the classroom, but successful in three major programs — football, dance and band.

"Most mornings he is at school by six and does not leave until into the evening."

On the go

Beneux has plenty of time growing up to explore multiple facets of life, including gymnastics.

"Growing up, I was probably a little busier than I am now," he said.

As an eighth-grader, Beneux signed up for gymnastics. And, like dance, he loved that, too.

"I think it's the main reason I'm able to do football, band and dance — doing all those three is still not as hard as gymnastic. I didn't have the body type for it."

But he made it work.

"I did floor, tumbling and some dancing," he said. "My favorite was the rings, mostly because I wanted to get an iron cross."

"I remember coach (Sara) Murray had him in eighth grade," Brewer said. "She said, 'We have this kid who is amazing.' Then I got to know him at the (2017) dance show. Next week he'll play a football game (Nov. 9), and then get up the next morning for the state dance competition.

"To me, that's amazing. To go from one sport to another, and not skip a beat."