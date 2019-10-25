TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville at Charleston

GAME: Booneville (5-2, 4-0) at Charleston (3-4, 3-1)

MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Charleston Tigers

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at Alumni Field in Charleston

SERIES: Booneville leads 47-12-2 (0.787)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 42 Charleston 3 on Oct. 19, 2018

LAST WEEK: Booneville 48 Mansfield 27; Charleston 34 Paris 12

STREAK: Booneville has won last 2

FIRST MEETING: Charleston 39 Booneville 0 on Oct. 15, 1920

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: The two schools, separated by 16 miles, will say farewell, barring a playoff game, for at least two years as they will not be in the same conference for the next cycle – Booneville will be going to the 3A-4 while Charleston remains in the 3A-1 for the next two years. Although Charleston has 12 wins in the series, the Tigers have actualy won in only eight different seasons, because they won twice in both 1920 and 2014. With Ricky May the head coach at Charleston this game marks the second of three on the schedule this year in which the opposing head coach is a Booneville graduate – Brian Rust at Pottsville and Josh Jones at Lamar – with a fourth alum, Cliff McAnally being a defensive coordinator across the Arkansas River.

LAST NIGHT: The Junior High Bearcats clinched the 3A-1 title with a 6-0 win over Charleston behind a defense that allowed 34 total yards and minus 1 in the second half. A blocked punt by Cody Elliott set up the game’s only touchdown, a 10-yard run by Brooks Herrera. The Booneville seventh grade Bearcats also won for the first time, 30-8, as Noah Stewart scored two touchdowns.

*********************************************

TODAY'S TICKET: Magazine At Johnson County Westside

GAME: Magazine (5-1, 3-0) at Johnson County Westside (1-7, 1-3)

MASCOTS: Magazine Rattlers; Westside Johnson County Rebels

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Rebel Field in Coal Hill

SERIES: Magazine leads 12-6 (0.667)

LAST MEETING: Magazine 40 JC Westside 6 on Oct. 19, 2018

LAST WEEK: Magazine 44 Lavaca 13; Strong 84 Westside Johnson County 34

STREAK: Magazine has won last 2

FIRST MEETING: Westside Johnson County 12 Magazine 6 on Sept. 20, 1996

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 2A-4

NOTES: Magazine ran for 433 yards on a soggy homecoming night at Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium last year and did not attempt a single pass. A win against the Rebels wraps up a home playoff game and likely sets up a conference title showdown with Mountainburg in Magazine next week. Coach had tabbed Mountainburg second and Magazine third in the preseason. Skewered slightly by giving up 84 points last week, Westside has allowed an average of 54.5 points per game this season, but the Rebels have given up no less than 46 in a game. However, the Rebels do score 23 points per game.