Van Buren’s offensive line has already paved the way for maybe the most versatile team in school history.

“That’s probably the most improved position groups that we’ve had,” Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said.

Former head coach Casey Dick entrusted the offensive line to Mike Lowrey last year, and Tuck has followed suit.

“Certainly, there’s a long way to go, but from where we were a year and a half ago, Coach Lowrey has done a great job of getting them to where they are,” Tuck said. “It’s night and day from where we were. I’m very proud of their improvement in that span especially this year.”

In Friday’s 49-10 win at Rogers Heritage, Van Buren rushed 31 times for 220 yards and passed for 225 yards on 30 passes.

“They had their best game as a unit,” Lowrey said. “Regardless of who you’re going up against, if you’re seeing fewer mental mistakes and guys going in the right direction. We did that really well last week.”

In the season opening 35-21 win at Siloam Springs, the Pointers passed for 230 yards on 21 attempts and ran for 216 yards on 34 rushes.

It’s the first time in school history the Pointers have had two games of at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in the same season.

It all starts up front for the Pointers, where seniors Stephen Young, Jackson Hurst and Jacob Hamilton have meshed with juniors Jeiden Safonov, Easton Mongold and Doug Giron.

“I want them to work together as an entire unit,” Lowrey said. “That’s the biggest thing they’re starting to get is to understand the game. They’re starting to work together as a unit. Mentally, they’ve started to figure out the game.”

Playing offensive line in the 7A-West is a daunting task. The best defensive linemen in the state year in and year out hail from the conference.

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” Lowrey said. ‘Not only are they good players, but the eye test of what we see week to week is you can take the starting three defensive linemen and compare their weight to our five offensive linemen and it’s probably comparable.”

Lowrey understands being undersized. He played center for Southside in this same conference at 190 pounds his senior season but was still named All-State for a team that went to the semifinals both his junior and senior seasons.

“I played at 190 pounds, but I was dirty and knew how to get things done,” Lowrey said. “That’s the next progression with them is to get them to play mean, and physical and hard.”

Safonov started last year as a sophomore at center so he, Hurst, Young and Giron have all been through the 7A-West battles for more than a year.

“It’s important for them to bring what they did last year and playing through a season up front of playing in this league to this season,” Tuck said. “They’ve been leaders there for us.”

Hamilton emerged with a strong offseason and contributes at right guard, started at left guard last week due to an injury and is the backup center.

“Hamilton has done a great job of stepping up from where he was last year as a player,” Tuck said. “He’s one or two of the most improved players on this football team from where he was at last year.”

Giron has been a force for the Pointers along the line at right tackle.

“Doug has had one of the best offensive line seasons that I’ve ever seen for us,” Tuck said. “Doug’s really good. Having him is awesome.

They’ll have to be at their best on Friday night when Springdale Har-Ber comes to town. Year in and year out, Har-Ber is always among the most physical defensive teams in the conference especially up front.

“Absolutely, and that holds true this year,” Lowrey said. “Their three down guys are big. This year, it’s not just the front dudes but there are some really good linebackers. That goes to the same thing. Even if we have something schemed up pretty good, sometimes it’s just a man issue. The better we get at blocking like crazy and attacking people, we have a chance to run the ball against those guys.”

Van Buren is averaging 32 points and 379 yards per game.

Greenwood at Benton



With three teams tied atop the 6A-West, Friday’s trip to Benton for the Bulldogs looms as one of the three big games in the conference to wrap up the regular season.

Greenwood beat Benton, 45-14, for the Class 6A state championship last year.

Benton is undefeated in the 6A-West but with close wins over Russellville, Siloam Springs and El Dorado by combined 105-88 count.

“They have several kids back from the team that we played twice last year,” Greenwood head coach Rick Jones said. “I think most prognosticators would have these two teams picked close to the top for sure.”

Greenwood is also undefeated behind a resurgent running game that’s netted 334 yards the last two weeks.

“I feel better,” Jones said. “The thing that’s fun about it is that I think there’s a lot of improvement we can still make. I don’t think we’re anywhere close. Sometimes, teams sort of peak out midway through the season. I still think we have a long way to go. There’s a lot of upside to our team.”

Greenwood has won 35 straight conference games and 19 straight overall.

“The team that is going to be successful long-term, these are the weeks that they’re either progressing or going backwards,” Jones said.

Alma at Harrison



The Airedales have already played the best quarterback in the state, now they play arguably the best running back as they hit the long and winding road to Harrison.

“This group is the one that started the roll four or five years ago,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. “They haven’t lost a game in junior high in a long time, and it started with this group. They’re one of those special groups that you just hear about. They definitely have a lot of talent.”

The Goblins are led by Gabe Huskey, a three-year starter at running back.

“We’ve seen him for three years now,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. “I’m glad to get him graduated.”

Huskey has scored 88 touchdowns in his career on offense, rushing for 77 scores and catching 11 touchdown passes.

“Running it, throwing it, special teams, he’s the guy that they build their offense around,” Loughridge said.

Harrison leads the 5A-West, but Alma has won two straight behind a power running game that’s produced 120 rushes in wins over Morrilton and Clarksville.

The Airedales scored on their first two possessions last week and was marching on their third before losing a fumble just before the half.

Alma held Clarksville on downs on the opening possession of the third quarter and was marching again before throwing an interception.

“Both of those plays, we put ourselves in a bind,” Loughridge said. “We put ourselves in a bind because we were careless with the football. When you play a team like Harrison this week, you’re not going to overcome things like that.”