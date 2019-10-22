When the Washington Nationals won their first-ever National League pennant last week, what was the initial reaction of Nationals pitcher Koda Glover?

"I got chills and butterflies initially," Glover, the Monroe native and former Heavener High School standout, said. "(Pitcher) Max (Scherzer), Stras (pitcher Stephen Strasburg) and a lot of us guys talked about how this year could be our year and to see them accomplish that was a very incredible moment for myself."

However, by the same token for Glover, it is a bittersweet time for him.

When the Nationals take the field in Houston Tuesday night for the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance, dating back to their origins as the Montreal Expos, Glover won't be in the dugout or in the stands.

He'll be watching his team at his Florida home with his wife and now expanded family (more on that later). Glover, who has dealt with a litany of injuries since making his big-league debut in 2016, has been out for the entire season with another set of injuries, starting with a right forearm strain, which he sustained right before the start of spring training.

"Initially, I was diagnosed with a torn flexor mass, but later found out that I had actually had three tears in my UCL ligament, so I had to be shut down for the rest of the year because if I would have continued to throw, it would've torn completely," Glover said.

"Yeah, it's (the Nationals making the World Series with Glover still on the mend) definitely one of those things that hurts the heart a bit, but at the same time, you are just happy for your teammates."

He has continued to rehab in Florida, with hopes of being good to go for next year's spring training.

"I'm just seeing where things take me," Glover said.

Early in the season, the prospect of the Nationals playing well into October seemed to be a pipe dream. They had been known in the past for their frustrating string of playoff disappointments, never reaching the NL Championship Series since the franchise relocated from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Then in May, the Nationals dropped to 19-31. Many believed it was time for them to clean house, starting with manager Dave Martinez and even sending players like Scherzer and Strasburg packing by the trade deadline.

But Glover said it was just a matter of the team continuing to stay the course.

"I think staying positive and never letting the critics get to us as a team was important," he said. "Once you start believing the negative headlines, that's when you've been defeated.

"Those guys stayed in the fight and never gave up and that's what it takes to make it to the top."

Glover added he still remains in contact with the team, and even though he won't be there at the World Series physically, he is there in spirit.

"I've been in communication with several of my teammates this entire time, and I feel as if I haven't missed out on a whole lot, so it's been really good," he said.

"I'm happy for the veteran guys like Max, Stras, Zim (infielder Ryan Zimmerman) and Howie (Kendrick); those guys deserve to be in this position and they've worked for this their entire careers and to see them getting to compete for the ultimate prize is special."

The NL pennant wasn't the only bit of good news for Glover this past week. He and his wife, Cheyenne, are the proud parents of a new baby girl, Brixxyn, who was born a week ago on Tuesday. They also have a son, Bronx.

Going into the World Series, the Nationals may be considered the underdogs against the Houston Astros, who won the World Series two years ago and boast a formidable lineup and powerful pitching rotation. That's all right as far as Glover is concerned.

To him, it's just a matter of the Nationals continuing to do what has gotten them here to this point. Especially when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that had the best record in the NL, in the Division Series and especially when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Championship Series.

"I think (to win the World Series), it will be about sticking with the game plan that they've had the entire postseason and just playing their game," Glover said. "I'm a firm believer in never adjusting to your opponent and force your opponents to adjust to you.

"I think if they stick with that, they will have a great chance at winning the World Series."

If the Nationals do complete the task and win it all, no doubt a World Series ring will be coming Glover's way. Not to mention things like incentive bonuses for being part of a World Series-winning roster, even though he did not throw a single pitch all season.

But those potential rewards are the farthest thing from Glover's mind right now. He just wants the Nats to win it all, period.

"All of that is materialistic," he said. "I will just be happy that they won it for pride alone."