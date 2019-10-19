FAYETTEVILLE — While honoring their greatest running back of the past, it seems the Arkansas Razorbacks presently run into trouble hosting the Auburn Tigers.

As a 19-point underdog, coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks, 2-4, 0-3 in the SEC West, meet Coach Gus Malzahn’s No. 11 Tigers (5-1, 2-1) in today’s 11 a.m. SEC Network televised SEC game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Simultaneously at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the University of Arkansas and the National Football Foundation co-honor Darren McFadden, the 2005-07 Razorbacks great with two Doak Walker Awards as college football’s best running back and two Heisman Trophy runner-ups, honored with an on-campus salute for D-Mac’s upcoming December induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately for Morris, he doesn’t have McFadden running for him like former Arkansas coach Houston Nutt had. And the presently closest Arkansas McFadden facsimile, junior running back Rakeem Boyd, has been limited in this week’s practices since injuring a shoulder while rushing 15 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s 24-20 SEC loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky.

Perhaps even bigger trouble the Hogs run into: Their defense again must try to run down a running quarterback.

Last week, with injuries sidelining Kentucky’s conventional quarterbacks, the Wildcats’ most talented offensive player, wide receiver Lynn Bowden moved to the quarterback position he played in high school. High school hardly could have been any easier for Bowden than it was running 24 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns on the Hogs. For good measure, throw in Bowden completing 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Bowden alone didn’t run over Arkansas. Kentucky totaled 330 yards rushing on Arkansas.

Malzahn, a former Arkansas state championship high school coach at three schools and in college an Arkansas, Tulsa, and Auburn offensive coordinator before head coaching Arkansas State and Auburn is known for Auburn teams running the ball when he has a running quarterback.

Jarrett Stidham, last year’s Auburn quarterback passed well enough to be drafted in the NFL, but it was special teams, not rushing, that ran up Auburn’s 34-3 victory over Arkansas last season in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn only rushed for 91 yards on 36 carries.

“They got after us,” Malzahn said. “Stuffed our run. Did a very good job of eliminating the big play. They kept things in front of them.”

Keeping in front of freshman running quarterback Bo Nix, before subtracting sacks 262 yards on 45 carries, will be more difficult than keeping in front of Stidham.

Nix can throw it, too, 83 of 152 for 1,125 yards and eight touchdowns vs. five interceptions.

The Auburn rookie did get his comeuppance in the Tigers’ last game, a 24-13 loss to Florida on Oct. 5.

Florida’s defense was “disruptive,” Morris said upon viewing the Auburn vs. Florida film, but the Tigers had an open date week to improve their freshman’s fundamentals and restore his confidence.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have one of the more disruptive defenses in college football and certainly one of the most disruptive defensive tackles. Auburn senior Derrick Brown, 6-5, 318, has five lost yardage tackles, and a quarterback hurry, three pass breakups, forced two fumbles and recovered two others he returned for a combined 53 yards.

“He’s a really, really, really good player,” Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “We’ve seen Jadeveon Clowney (the former South Carolina All-American and NFL first-round draft choice D-lineman) in this league, and my first thought is, this kid right here, No. 5 (Brown) is probably the best interior defensive lineman we’ve ever faced or ever seen on film.”

Keeping Brown and his defensive cohorts, a combined 17 sacks so far, contained will be crucial for Arkansas regardless whether Morris quarterbacks SMU graduate transfer Ben Hicks or Texas A&M graduate transfer Nick Starkel, or both, against Auburn.

A stingy Auburn secondary, helped by the pressure applied by the D-line, awaits Arkansas’ mostly young talented receiver core headed by freshmen Treylon Burks and Trey Knox and sophomore Michael Woods, augmented by senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady.

Netting a running game, with senior running back Devwah Whaley likely given a heavier load because of Boyd’s shoulder, is vital for the Hogs to do some ball-hogging after having the ball just 22:49 to Kentucky’s 37:11 last week.