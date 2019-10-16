Magazine had gone into its fall break on a dominating win at Hackett. They came out of it on Friday with a dominating win at Hector — 48-19.

The Rattlers (4-1, 2-0 Conference 2A-4) jumped on the Wildcats with an early defensive score.

Bryce McDowell forced a fumble on the second offensive play of the game that Cameron Raggio took back 38 yards for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead with Caleb Hyatt’s two-point conversion run.

The Rattler offense took it from there. On their first possession the unit went 68 yards in 13 plays to double the lead to 16-0. There were a successful pair of third and a fourth down conversion along the way before Tatum Scott went 15 yards for the touchdown and Hyatt ran for two more.

Hector (2-3, 1-1) responded with Gunner Garrison hitting Caleb Profitt for 67 yards and a touchdown immediately after the kickoff and with a point after by Mathews Cabral it was 16-7.

After Scott returned the kickoff to the Wildcat 49-yard line, Hyatt and Kobe Faughn carried on six straight downs for Magazine was in front 24-7.

Hyatt scored from the 1 and Xeng Yang ducked into the end zone for another two.

Magazine held on downs at their 43 early in the second quarter and although Scott was thrown for a 3-yard loss, Faughn went 60 on the next play and it was 30-7.

That run powered Faughn to a team leading 120 yards on eight carries.

William King started the next Wildcat possession with one of the four Rattler sacks but Hector overcame the long yardage situation on a pair of completions from Garrison to Ty Day before a sack by Hyatt eventually forced a turnover on downs.

Facing a third-and-8, the Rattlers then called on Yang who threw over a crowded box, hitting Jacob Hall for 36 yards and a touchdown and Magazine led 36-7.

Turning the Wildcats away again on a fourth down — Hector was 2-of-5 on fourth down and 1-of-11 on third down — the Rattlers took that lead to the half.

A 73-yard Kaedon Trejo run capped a quick second half opening possession and started the clock running as the Rattlers led 42-7.

Trejo’s four carries netted him and the Rattlers 91 yards.

Garrison threw to Profitt for a second touchdown to get the Wildcats to within 42-13 on the ensuing possession and after the Rattler coughed the ball up, the Wildcats would take advantage.

Despite a sack by McDowell on the final play of the third quarter, Garrison started the final quarter by connecting with Profitt for 41 and a touchdown to make it 41-19.

The Rattlers then made it interesting, getting only to their 6 on the kickoff return.

A 10-play drive covered the 94 yards before them with Ashton Droemer, who had a 37-yard run on the drive, getting the touchdown from the 17.

Garrison had time enough for one more pass, which fell incomplete, leaving him 9-of-20 for the night for 205 yards. Profitt had six catches for 160 yards.

The Rattlers will be home this week, taking on Lavaca for their homecoming game. Lavaca (1-4, 1-1) was open last Friday.