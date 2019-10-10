Greenwood head coach Rick Jones told his Bulldogs all week to watch El Dorado on film and not to look at the scores of their games or their record.

“We were down, 21-14, and the defensive guys came off the field,” Jones said. “One of them looked at me with those eyes, and I told him, “I told you, I told you.’ We’re in a fight right there. It was the first time this year we go in there at halftime and it’s highly in question.”

El Dorado and Greenwood slugged it out in the first quarter with the two teams battling to a 14-14 tie and racking up a combined 333 yards of offense.

The Wildcats seized a 21-14 lead in the second quarter for Greenwood’s first deficit of the year.

“I thought we had kind of a lackadaisical approach on Thursday when we go out and do what I call Perfect Thursday,” Jones said. “I didn’t think they were focused. I told them they’d better watch the film. At times, kids and fans want to look at scores and records, and not look at the film. I said ‘you need to look at the film.’ They’ve got a big, physical offensive line. They’ve got guys all over the place that can run. They play hard. They get after it. They’re not afraid. I told them they’d better get ready.”

The Bulldogs scored the final 10 points of the first half while the defense allowed a lone field goal over the last two quarters, and just 143 yards. Greenwood scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to salt a 52-24 win away.

“It was good for us,” Jones said. “We got that punch in the gut and had to get up off the deck. We had to do things to win.”

The defense stiffened when faced with its biggest challenge to date this season.

El Dorado was driving to potentially a game-tying score to close the third quarter. The Wildcats churned out five first downs and had first down at Greenwood’s 29. An incomplete pass, no gain on a screen pass, and another incomplete pass forced fourth down, when Jayden Martin broke through, stripped the quarterback and returned the fumble 58 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 38-24 lead.

“Jayden’s play set it off,” Jones said. “That was a huge swing. Momentum was huge. That made things a lot easier in the fourth quarter than it might have been. I fully expected a dogfight for 48 minutes. I watched the film. I watched them play Cabot. I watched them play Conway. That’s two 7A teams that are doing pretty well, and they’re seven- and 10-point games. I knew they had the ability.”

In the final quarter, on consecutive series, the defense forced a punt, Jayden Jasna intercepted a pass, and the defense stopped El Dorado. The offense responded with a pair of touchdowns to cap a 469-yard night although 173 of it was in the first quarter and 130 in the final quarter.

“We’re just not consistent,” Jones said. “We had the same thing happen against Northside. We went about a quarter and didn’t do anything. Then all of a sudden, we go bang, bang, bang. We look really good at times.”

Quarterback Jace Presley threw for a career-high 370 yards with four touchdowns. Presley has attempted 172 passes this year without an interception, marking the first time during Jones’ 16-year-tenure with no interceptions through the first five games of the season.

Defensively, Greenwood recorded eight sacks. Jordan Hanna had 2-1/2 with Tayshaun Leader and Beau Asher both in on 1-1/2. Martin had the one that led to the fumble return. Ty Cowan, Cole Erwin and Landon Kilgore all had a half of a sack.

Friday’s win also marks Jones’ 180th at the school, the 33rd straight conference win and the 32nd straight home win.

Greenwood hosts Siloam Springs on Friday and will celebrate Homecoming.

Van Buren

The Pointers lost their first 7A-West game of the season with a 41-21 loss at Bentonville on Friday.

Van Buren also fell to 1-2 on the road.

The Pointers did have 327 yards of offense on Friday with Brayden Rivas rushing for 75 yards, and Gary Phillips throwing for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaiden Henry caught a 13-yard touchdown pass, Maury Newton snared a 45-yard scoring toss, and Jude Bartholomew had a 9-yard touchdown grab in the loss.

Henry had nine catches for 49 yards in all.

“The thing that I was most proud of is when our guys did get settled into the game, I felt like our guys felt like they belonged,” Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. “They were saying some positive stuff on the sidelines about the belief they had out there, they felt like they could compete.”

The Pointers had two turnovers, though, and fell behind 14-0 after just the first quarter.

“What we have to fix is that we can’t go through the get-settled phase and start feeling like that,” Tuck said. “By the time we start feeling like that, then they’ve scored 14 points or 21 points. That’s what we ran into Friday. We have to quit putting ourselves in a bind right out of the gate like we did last week and against Northside.”

Baylor Shook had three sacks on Friday night with Trent Ball recording two.

T.J. Dyer was in on 11 tackles with two for losses.

Van Buren hosts Fayetteville on Friday and welcomes back Casey Dick, who was Van Buren’s head coach last year before leaving to take over at Fayetteville after Billy Dawson retired.

Alma

The Airedales dropped their fifth decision of the year and more importantly their second in the 5A-West with Friday’s 31-25 setback against Farmington.

Alma’s offense cranked out 490 yards and had a chance to win the game late, driving to Farmington’s 8 with a first down. Four straight incomplete passes, though, ended Alma’s chances with 52 seconds left.

“Ball on the 8 with four downs,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. “We take four shots at the end zone, and if we connect on any of them. I like our chances with four shots with everything we have in our playbook.”

Alma had no timeouts, though.

“Of course, you second guess yourself, but if we line up and run power and don’t get in then you’ve got to spike it, which wastes a down,” Loughridge said. “Pick your poison.”

Alma’s offense rang up a season-high offensive output on 64 plays with 19 first downs.

Quarterback Landon Blair threw for 306 yards and touchdowns of 15 yards to Conner Stacy and 7 yards to Jacob Coursey. Blair also ran for 80 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 2 yards. Ben Henley added 70 yards on the ground. Bobby Winfrey snared six passes for 123 yards.

Alma hosts Morrilton on Friday.