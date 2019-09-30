TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

Oct. 5 — Vache Grasse Country Club 2 person 4 fourball. Entry fees paid before 9:30 a.m. Tee off 10 a.m. $100 per team mulligans included carts not included lunch provided Call (479) 996-4191 to sign up.

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments: Sept. 30 Ben Geren Club Championship Fort Smith. Oct. 1 Ben Geren Club Championship. Oct. 7 Winn Mountain Mountainburg. Oct. 14 River Valley Dyer. Oct. 21 Cherokee Creek Booneville.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

SOFTBALL

• Fall Softball Tournaments at Sallisaw. 6U Coach Pitch and/or Modified Coach Pitch $120, 8U CP $120, 10U Live arm $175, 12U $175, 14U $175. Oct. 5, Oct. 19. 3 game guarantee Saturday only. We are a USSSA Sanctioned Park. Call Paul Marshall (918) 774-0664, email sallisawusssa@gmail.com.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

