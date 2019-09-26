Another year, another milestone for Greenwood's Rick Jones.

Jones became Greenwood's all-time winningest football coach with Friday's 50-20 win at Sand Springs, Okla.

Jones is 178-24 in his 16th season as the Bulldogs' head coach.

Jones passed legendary Grady Robinson, the namesake of Greenwood's football stadium along with the man who hired Robinson, C.B. Smith, in 1940. Smith was the Superintendent and also coached Robinson, including the 1931 team that lost just one game, to Van Buren, and won the Mid-Western Arkansas Conference before official districts were established by the Arkansas Activities Association in 1946. Robinson won 177 games from 1940 through 1968 when he retired as the football coach but remained on as the athletic director, basketball coach and baseball coach.

It's appropriate that Jones became Greenwood's winningest football coach with a win in his native state of Oklahoma, where he coached for 15 years at Edmond, Tulsa Union and Broken Arrow before taking over at Greenwood in 2004.

Last year, Jones, a member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame, reached the 300-win plateau in his overall coaching career with a win at Siloam Springs.

Friday, Greenwood cruised to the win in wrapping up a 3-0 nonconference slate.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter to take a 36-0 lead. Greenwood added two touchdowns in the third quarter.

"Once again, our defense played really well right off the bat," Jones said. "We were so close to playing a really, really good first half. We had a couple of drive-stopping penalties. We had a bad series, defensively. It just wasn't as clean as we would have liked."

Jace Presley threw five touchdown passes, including 43 and 10 yards to Caden Brown, 15 and 75 yards to Treyton Dawson, and 29 yards to Justice Randolph.

They do continue to struggle running the football, however, managing just 43 yards on the ground Friday on 11 carries.

"We didn't run it well," Jones said. "We threw it and caught it really well. We protected the quarterback well, which is a big improvement off the last couple of weeks. On paper, it probably looks like we won easily, but it could have been a lot better."

Greenwood opens 6A-West play at Little Rock Hall on Friday at removed Leroy Scott Field.

Alma

The Airedales are ready for the 5A-West after a brutal nonconference schedule left them 0-3.

"We made it through pretty injury free," Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. "Anytime you can do that and see the teams that we saw, that's a win. If you can keep your confidence up through all of that, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel of what we're trying to work toward."

Alma lost at Russellville on Friday, 31-21, to wrap up a brutal stretch of Southside for a scrimmage and then Van Buren, Springdale and Russellville in nonconference play.

A miscue near the end of the first half put the Airedales in another hole on Friday.

With Alma driving late in the second quarter, Russellville intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown for a 24-6 lead.

"We gave up a score with about four minutes left in the half and then we turn around and throw a pick-six right before the half," Loughridge said. "That kind of killed us. Then they blocked a punt that led to another touchdown later."

Alma rushed for 327 yards in the game, powered by Ben Henley, who had 19 carries for 124 yards, and Josh Davis, who added nine carries for 111 yards.

"If you would have laid down the stats for Russellville and Alma and showed them to me before the game, and didn't tell me who did what, I would have picked our stats as the one that won that ball game," Loughridge said. "When you rush for over 300 yards and average nine yards per carry, and only give up two defensive touchdowns, I would think you'd win that ball game every time."

Alma, though, will take momentum into the conference opener at Vilonia on Friday.

"Our kids played four full quarters," Loughridge said. "We've improved. The kids came in and worked, and we're excited to go to Vilonia."

September's schedule will be much different for the Airedales next season.

They will host rival Van Buren to open the season on Sept.4 and then travel to Prairie Grove and Rogers Heritage before hosting conference newcomer Pea Ridge to begin the 5A-West schedule. Pea Ridge will replace Huntsville on the conference schedule.

Van Buren

Van Buren fans should bring their seat cushions on Friday night because it might be a long night at Citizens Bank Stadium at Blakemore Field.

The Pointers host Rogers in the 7A-West opener, and to say that Rogers is pass happy would be the understatement of the year.

Rogers has attempted 115 passes in its first three games this season with a high of 57 two weeks ago.

Not even during Ronnie Peacock's first season at Rogers in 2001 after he guided Greenwood to the state championship the previous season did the Mountaineers throw that many passes in the first three games of the season.

The Pointers are 2-1 after losing to Northside in the final nonconference game and were off last week, having started their season early in week zero this year.

Obviously, they spent some of the extra time in preparation for the conference opener against Rogers and quarterback Hunter Loyd.

"They're a good spread passing attack," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "They're going mix things in all around. They're certainly going to throw the ball deep. They're not looking to just get it in small chunks. They're going to throw some screens and underneath stuff, sure, but they're going to stretch the field on you, too. You have to honor their deep game."

Van Buren will also hold Homecoming ceremonies on Friday.