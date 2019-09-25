The Northside Lady Bears set up Thursday's big home match against Southside by prevailing in four sets Tuesday against Cabot.

Northside won 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, in the 6A-Central match, held at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bears (11-6-1, 5-1) got 20 kills and five blocks from Nicole Medlin, 11 kills from Grace Anne Hollenbeck and 10 kills from Lainey Logsdon.

Also, senior Lexie Mosby finished with 39 assists and had six kills on six attempts. Mosby had a service ace as well.

Taylor Pate added 23 digs and an ace in the win as well for the Lady Bears.

Southside 3, LRC 0

Sophomore Toree Tiffee had 15 kills and the Southside Mavericks routed Little Rock Central on Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-20, 25-6, to run their 6A-Central record to 6-1.

Avery Fitzgerald had nine kills, nine digs and three aces for the winners. Bailey Vega added four kills.

Aleigha Johnson had four kills and four blocks, and Hannah Hogue dished out 26 assists. Hayley Hall had four aces.

The Mavericks face Northside on Thursday.

Van Buren 3, West 0

The Van Buren Lady Pointers pulled even at 3-3 in the 6A-West on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over Bentonville West.

Madalyn Doolittle led the Lady Pointers with 10 kills. Grace Doolittle had six kills, and freshman Bri Ball had 23 assists.

The Pointers (7-7) conclude the first half of league play Thursday at Springdale.

Booneville 3, Mansfield 1

Booneville pulled out a 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 win over Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Joleigh Tate had six kills, 15 blocks and 18 digs to pace the winners. Brooklyn Zarlingo had 18 digs and nine kills, and Hayley Lunsford chipped in with six kills.

Booneville's Katelynn Spain had a team-high 23 digs.

Charleston 3, Elkins 0

Jadyn Womack had 11 kills to fuel Charleston to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Elkins on Tuesday.

Khiley Frederick had six kills for the winners, and Tristen Jones had six kills and two aces. Also for Charleston, Bria Byrd finished with five kills.