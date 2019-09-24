Blaine Chambers isn't yet 16.

But he knows how unforgiving the game of golf can be.

Five days after shooting 76, the Alma golfer scuffled on the back nine at the 5A-West conference golf tournament.

A game of inches.

"It's just tough," Chambers said. "Coming off that even round, and you really just try to stay focused and finish strong the next nine. You try to get the best score you can."

Chambers and teammate Paul Gambill shot matching 81s Monday at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith as Alma carded a team score of 340 — 14 strokes behind runner-up Greenwood.

The tournament included a handful of sophomores and juniors, including sophomore medalist Ben Brogsdon of conference champ Little Rock Christian.

Brogsdon shot a 68, making the turn at 34 and remaining steady on the difficult back nine.

Greenwood junior Ethan Clark fired a 79.

Chambers made the turn at 36, just two shots behind Brogsdon.

But he struggled on the final four holes.

"I may have played one of them a little too aggressive," Chambers said. "I was just trying to make the best score possible."

Chambers attempted to lift the ball over a strand of tall trees on No. 8. Instead, his shot ricocheted off the trees and fell 10 yards directly behind them.

He finished the hole with a double bogey.

"I was just trying to clear that tree," he said. "I dipped a bit and hit a bad shot."

Clark made par on No. 8.

"I basically skyed the drive," he said. "It went over the tree, and that's pretty much it. The key to that hole is to get it over the trees and cut the corner. I'm happy; that's a good round for me."

Greenwood teammate Hayden Weaver had a good back nine as well. Weaver shot 38 on the final nine holes to finish with a 78.

"I started off three over," Weaver said. "I started off on back (nine) with a par, then two bogeys, then I ended up parring out. It feels good; I've never shot in the 70s, so I'm kind of out of it right now."

Greenwood golfers Brady Fein and Cade Shrum shot 84 and 85, respectively, as the Bulldogs posted a team score of 326.

Along with Chambers and Gambill, Alma's Devin Wood shot 87 and Dax Stahler shot a 91.

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs captured their 13th conference title since 2000 on Monday, with Ella Austin defeating teammate Grace Woody for overall medalist.

Greenwood won the event with a 259. Austin and Woody each shot 86 during regulation.

Teammate Halle Jones shot an 87.

"That was really close to having three girls in a sudden-death playoff," Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey said.

Alma freshman Presli Taylor shot a team-low 96 to lead her squad.