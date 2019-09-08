LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas became the first state in the nation to provide virtual reality-based concussion education to every public junior high and high school in the state.

During Computer Science Education Week in December 2018, the Arkansas Department of Education announced the statewide launch of CrashCourse, a video education tool that highlights the signs and symptoms of concussions, as well as the long-term effects. The goal is to educate students, primarily student athletes, of the effects, so they’ll better identify the symptoms and quickly receive proper medical care. Today’s announcement, which was held at Bryant High School, focused on the new virtual reality component. On hand at the announcement were high school football and soccer players who were the first student teams in the nation to experience the virtual reality version.

“We are proud to kick off this school year with interactive concussion education for all students,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Department of Health, and Arkansas Activities Association saw the need to better educate our students, particularly our athletes, of the potentially life-threatening effects of concussions. By partnering with TeachAids, Arkansas students now have access to state-of-the-art software and equipment that mimic the real-life effects of concussions. Together, we are empowering our students to know the signs and symptoms and quickly make decisions that lead to better treatment and improved health.”

TeachAids, which developed CrashCourse and its new VR component, selected Arkansas as the first state to receive the program. The program will be distributed for free through the Environmental and Spatial Technology (EAST) initiative at the public schools. Arkansas is leading the national computer science education movement. Because of a partnership announced in 2017 between the Arkansas Computer Science Initiative and Facebook/TechStart, most Arkansas high schools received free Oculus Rift virtual reality systems that can be used to experience the CrashCourse program.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with leadership across the state of Arkansas,” said Dr. Piya Sorcar, founder and CEO of TeachAids. “We greatly value the emphasis that Governor Hutchinson has placed on furthering the safety and well-being of sports participants.”

To learn more about CrashCourse, visit https://teachaids.org/for-concussions/crashcourse/.