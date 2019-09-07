Bentonville West needed just four plays to break the ice Friday at Jim Rowland Stadium.

The Wolverines' Dalton McDonald threw two first-half touchdown passes as the visitors humbled the Mavericks, 37-13, in Southside's 2019 debut.

West, which dropped its opener to Owasso, Oklahoma, last week, drove 74 yards in just four plays on its opening position. McDonald's 37-yard strike to a diving Brandon Humes led to Carlos Hall's 20-yard scamper. Less than a minute into the game, the Mavericks were behind the sticks.

Then, on second-and-three from the 12, quarter Parker Wehunt saw the ball snapped over his head. To avert disaster, he batted the loose ball out of the end zone for a safety.

The Wolverines, who were intercepted on their second offensive series, a nice pick by the Mavericks' Dakota Wareham, added a late first quarter touchdown on McDonald's 35-yard TD throw to Jonas Higson.

Wareham also made a nice tackle on special teams.

The Wolverines went for two, and McDonald's 2-point conversion toss to Stephen Dyson extended the lead to 17-0.

The Wolverines put the game away with two second quarter touchdowns. Humes' 37-yard reception set up Nick Whitlatch's 1-yard plunge for a 24-0 lead, and the crushing blow was McDonald's 34-yard strike to Nolan Schmitt with 2:41 to play in the half.

Southside fumbled the first play of the third quarter, and the Wolverines cashed in with McDonald scrambling for a 5-yard TD run with 8:45 to play in the third quarter.

The Mavericks found some offensive success in the final half.

Wehunt, who was hampered in the first half by misses and dropped passes, scrambled 13 yards for a first down. Later in the drive, he found Josh Hannan with a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Wehunt's first career TD pass helped the Mavericks avert a potential shutout. Despite a running clock via the sportsmanship rule, the Mavericks weren't done scoring.

With just seconds left, Wehunt threw a 31-yard strike to Jake Tyler in the right corner of the end zone to account for the game's final score.

After completing just three passes in the first half, Wehunt threw for 82 yards in the final half, finishing his first career start with 99 yards passing.

Fullback Nathan Bogner caught two passes for 19 yards.

Southside travels to Greenwood next week.