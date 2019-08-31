Rattlers open 1-0 for first time since 2011.

Booneville’s 100th season of football got off to a rocky start Friday night with a 41-35 loss at Whitson-Morgan Stadium in Clarksville.

The Bearcats got 116 yards and four touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Randon Ray and 107 yards and a touchdown from fullback Cam Brasher – both carried the ball 22 times – but what they couldn’t get was a defensive stop.

Clarksville’s single wing attack piled up 412 yards of offense and the Panthers (1-0) scored on every possession except the final one of the night.

The Bearcats and Panthers traded scores to open the game before the Panthers went back in front on a Nicholas Buckner touchdown. After a Bearcat punt, the only one of the night, Bryce Buckner scored the second of his four touchdowns to make it 21-7.

Bryce Bucker ran 21 times for 114 yards and Nicholas Buckner added 11 carries for 110.

Brasher’s touchdown cut it to 21-14 just 1:27 before halftime but Clarksville needed just 1:03 to go back up by 14 on a Colby Burkett 21-yard touchdown run.

Ray’s second touchdown cut it to 28-21, his third made it 34-28 with 48 seconds to go in the third quarter and his fourth came with 2:34 to play and cut it to 41-35 – Gavin Kent was a perfect 5-for-5 on point after kicks.

Miles Castleman then recovered an onside kick attempt for Clarksville and Nicholas Buckner turned a third-and-5 into a first down, then added 16 yards for another first that forced the Bearcats out of time outs and put the Panthers in victory formation.

Magazine 46 Bigelow 20

Before Friday the last time Magazine won a season opener current offensive coordinator Ryan Chambers was a senior playing quarterback for the Rattlers. That was eight years ago.

Friday the Rattlers trailed 7-6 early but jumped out to a 24-7 before Bigelow (0-1) turned two late first half turnovers into 13 points to get within 24-20.

Magazine would dominate the second half as Caleb Hyatt scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half.

Ashton Droemer also had his first multiple touchdown game with two and both Kaedon Trejo and Tatum Scott had touchdowns – all seven scores were on the ground on the ground – for the Rattlers (1-0) at Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium.