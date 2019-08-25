The 2019 Booneville volleyball team is determined to show that last season, when the LadyCats missed the state tournament for the first time since 2008, was an aberration rather than a trend.

If they are to return to state, they will do it with a team that has only two returning starters. More than half the squad are sophomores, but that team won 16 matches last season in junior high last season and several will likely be called upon to contribute right away.

Usually the volleyball season starts on the Monday after school begins, but the calendar fell such that the season will not begin until next Monday, when the LadyCats travel to Atkins. The home opener follows the next day when Jessieville comes to Bearcat Gym.

“With school starting two weeks before the first match, it gives us more time to work before our season opener,” said head coach Janice West. She will be joined on the sidelines by first-year assistant McKenzie Morris, who will also be the head coach for the junior girls.

OVERVIEW

The returning starters are senior Keara Ross and junior Brooklyn Zarlingo, both outside hitters who also play good defense. Ross (5-7) had 92 kills and 331 digs last season while Zarlingo got 131 kills and 321 digs. Zarlingo’s number represents the second most kills by any LadyCat sophomore, behind only Haley Carter. And with Zarlingo being only 5-1, it is truly an amazing stat. Both could be asked to hit out of the middle as well.

There are several who saw playing time last season whose roles will be elevated. Senior hitter/setter Stevey Harrower saw her playing time go up late in the season; she has a hard serve that she now has more control over. Junior Raven McCubbin can do any task that is asked of her and played well in spot situations last season, while classmate Emily Nelson proved to be a reliable server (94%) and contributed well on defense.

After battling through injuries and illnesses her first two seasons, Josie O’Bar is back for her senior year. It took her a little time to get reacquainted, but she appears to be ready to contribute.

A player that has emerged over summer workouts is junior middle hitter Alivia Yeakley. She has had to learn the position while also picking up the finer points of attacking, and has really picked up her game in the last few weeks. For one thing, she has picked up hitting the ball while jumping, in the process also getting a dangerous jump serve.

Another junior, who is a transfer, has come on rapidly in the past few weeks. Brylee Washburn, a 5-7 outside hitter, came with some volleyball experience and has really hit her stride in the last couple of weeks to the point where she could be called upon for action.

Junior Abgail Brittian is another that has shown improvement over the summer, while senior Cheyanne Glover returns to the LadyCats after taking two seasons off. Both will likely see the majority of their action on the JV team, but will be ready if needed.

Sophomores will have to step up and be counted and there are several that look to help right away. Setter/hitter Hayley Lunsford set new junior high records for kills and aces both in a match and a season; she had 16 aces in a match against Lincoln, and put down 16 kills later in the year against Mena. Lunsford finished with 156 kills, 78 aces and 111 assists.

Middle hitter Joleigh Tate reset the season record in junior high for blocks with 43 and added 94 kills as well, while Katelynn Spain is the favorite to become the libero after leading the junior high in digs last season. Abby O’Bar could also contribute at hitter while Jessica Cauthon was one of the setters, with Lunsford, in junior high. Paisley Vickers and Halee Villarreal could also help in the back row should someone struggle.

Two more front row players return to the fold as sophomores after taking a season or two off. Maddie Walker has shown that she can be creative in order to get the ball over the net and she can set as well, while Hayley Roberts will back up at middle blocker. Roberts holds the junior high record for basketball in blocks and hopes to transfer that skill to volleyball. Yet another sophomore is JJ Cobb, who started several games in junior high last season.

Rounding out the squad is Alma transfer Miranda Buckner. A sophomore, this is her first year playing the sport and she will hone her craft in the JV matches. At 5-8, she has the height to compete but needs to learn the basics of the game first. Classmate Makearla Scott will serve as team manager.

Paris should again be the favorite in the conference; they lost a lot to graduation but, similar to Booneville, a very talented sophomore class comes in. Charleston is also a definite threat with most of their team returning and also a good crop of 10th graders. Mansfield and Waldron can never be counted out and Elkins has enough talent to slip up on the unwary. West Fork and Lincoln will look to improve on their struggles of last season.

While this edition of LadyCat volleyball does not have the height of past teams, they do have a lot of hustle and desire. Starting next week, they hope to translate that into a lot of wins.