FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks hold their annual Fan Day from 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday

Fan Day starts with the 3 p.m. Beanie Bowl, Coach Chad Morris’ description of the entirely noncontact dress rehearsal for Arkansas’ Aug. 31 season-opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Portland State.

Fans at no charge can enter the stadium, publicly debuting the natural grass Frank Broyles Field, at Gate 1 at 2:30 p.m. with all seating on the west side.

If lightning occurs in the area the event at the stadium will be canceled.

At 4:30 p.m. fans can enter the Walker Indoor Practice Facility for Saturday’s 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. event, where Morris, his staff and players will sign autographs and be available for photos.

Free parking is available for both the one hour open practice and Fan Day in lots 46, 56, 56B, 60, 72, 73, 73A and 74 along with the Stadium Drive parking deck and Meadow Street parking garage.