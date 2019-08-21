Coaches want to win, period.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a game of spades around a table killing time in the fieldhouse, or an intrasquad game between players on the same team.

Friday night Doc Crowley, Jacob Hattabaugh and Chad Simpson got bragging right against Arron Kimes, Whit Overton, and Cody Harrel as the White team beat the Purple team 14-6 at Bearcat Stadium.

White took the lead on the first drive of the two 15-minute continuous clock halves when Andrew Robertson turned a fourth-and-14 into a 37-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion failed.

Purple kept the ball the rest of the half, but couldn’t get out of their own way, committing three penalties — head coach Scott Hyatt and Darby Ulmer served as game officials — one a dead ball personal foul.

Purple was flagged twice more on their first possession of the second half, one a half the distance to the goal personal foul, and eventually punted.

It was after a second personal foul Hyatt said “we’re going to be doing some running Monday.”

With a chance to all but clinch it the White team could get nowhere as Landon Beckett broke up a pass, and Casey Mattson threw Robertson for a 6-yard loss forcing a simulated punt as well.

Starting from their 20 Purple went 80 yards in just four plays. Cam Brasher got the first 17 on two carries and Colton Ritchie got the rest, scoring on a run of 59 yards.

But yet another 15-yard penalty, before the conversion try, doomed it’s chances.

Robertson, who finished with 83 yards, ripped off 22 yards to start the winning drive and after Evan Schlinker connected with Gabe Fennell for 32 yards, Robertson scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run. Ethan Wooldridge added the conversion to make it 14-6 as time expired.

That capped a full night of action on the Bearcat Stadium turf that included a full contact scrimmage by the junior high roster and the 13th annual scrimmage with the Booneville Youth Sports teams.

The event was moved to the game surface this year in hopes of attracting more attendance, which it did, as cheerleaders for all levels also performed during warmups.

And, for the inquisitive, Crowley and Kimes won the spades match over Overton and Harrel/Simpson.

The coaching staff will all be on the same side this week as they Bearcats play in a preseason scrimmage at Dardanelle. The junior high teams will start the night at 6 followed by the senior high teams at 7.

The Bearcats will open the 2019, the school’s 100th of football, on Aug. 30, at Clarksville.

The home opener will be the following Friday, Sept. 6, against Ozark.