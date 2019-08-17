MANSFIELD — Ethan Stovall remembers his sixth-grade football season like it was yesterday. His teammates were tall and skinny then.

But the game of football? A brotherhood was formed.

"They're a lot bigger now," Stovall said of his teammates "One of our best defensive players (Randy Claude) was barely five feet tall then, and now he's almost six foot."

Stovall moved to Mansfield as a fourth-grader when his dad, Keith, was hired on as an assistant Tigers coach. Within two years, Ethan Stovall was settling in as a franchise quarterback.

Last fall, Stovall threw for 2,309 yards and 26 touchdowns as Mansfield earned its first post-season win since 2011. In addition, the 6-foot-1 senior ran for 579 yards and a dozen touchdowns.

But it's the brotherhood, not touchdown passes, that resonates most.

"They're (teammates) family; they're my best friends," Stovall said. "We've been together since we were in the fourth grade."

"These guys have been together since the sixth grade; it's scary sometimes," Tigers coach Tim Cothran said. "It's almost like they can finish each other's sentences. If something doesn't go right on Friday night, the quarterback scrambles and the receivers know where to be. They've played together so long, they just know what to expect."

Stovall and the Tigers open the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, with lofty expectations. On the heels of last season's 8-4 campaign, and with most of those former skinny sixth graders at his side, the Tigers aren't just hoping to win enough games to garner a playoff berth.

The Tigers have bigger dreams. And the kid in the No. 5 jersey is the one leading them there.

"There's a lot of responsibility but I'm up for every challenge," Stovall said. "I'm ready to lead this team to hopefully a state championship."

"He'll be a three-year starter this year," Cothran said. "His numbers continue to increase every year. We've got three returning senior receivers, too, that are very fast with great hands. This team has a spread mentality, and that's kind of what we do with these guys."

Layton Howard, Tyler Holmes and Jaicy Griffin long again became Stovall's go-to playmakers.

"For me, it's a blessing to have those guys. if you stop one guy, we have plenty of guys to go to," Stovall said. "This year, I think we'll have an even better run game. Will (Meadows) and Isaac (Cothran), and Randy will run the ball this year. I think we're going to be more balance."

Stovall notes the Tigers have "two" rivalry games to open the season with, Hackett and Waldron, didn't have much of a drop-off after former coach Craig Bentley went home to coach his alma mater at Mena.

The respected Tim Cothran was an overwhelming popular selection.

"It's been pretty good; we just stuck to the same thing with coach Bentley," Stovall said. "We just kind of kept everything the same. You don't want to come in and change everything your senior year."

Last week, weather delays and August heat led to a couple of halfhearted practices.

That didn't sit well with the seniors.

"We have to come to practice every day," Stovall said. "Last week we kind of slacked off a little week; we kind of had a hiccup in practice. But we had a senor meeting and got it all worked out ... we stayed after practice (Wednesday). We have to get back to grinding when we were younger.

"We have to take it one game at a time."