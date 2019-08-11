I remember the morning I was told I would become a dad like it was yesterday. On that sunny and warm early March morning, my wife posed the question about parenthood.

"Are you ready to be a dad?"

Five months shy of my 42nd birthday, I proclaimed I was ready yesterday!

Diapers, onesies (which I wrongly pronounced oh-ness-ies), baby swings, baby formula, babysitters, pacifiers. Man, my head was spinning as I consumed parenthood. Everything I had perceived about parenthood were things I remembered from own childhood — MoonPies and "Gilligan's Island" re-runs every afternoon at 4 o'clock when I was 8; the red, white and blue basketball I religiously chunked up bricks with in my parent's driveway in junior high; those long ago little league days when I painfully wailed at pitches I couldn't have hit with a boat oar.

Parenthood? Let's go!

Sixteen years later, I've become a two-time dad — first son Logan's younger brother, Landon, was born in November 2008. Both born in November, both are are different as day and night.

Logan didn't talk until he was 3; Landon was asking for "chicken nuggets" when he was 18 months old.

At some point in the past few years, coaches came to terms with a social media phrase they referred to as "the process." There's a process to parenthood, too.

Talking to kids, reading to kids, interacting with kids; absolutely. I also took note of something the late Charles B. Dyer used to tell me from his pew at Alma United Methodist Church: "Take your kids places; let them experience life."

Suffice to say, it's been a journey. Those awkward third-grade choir concerts. That lost championship T-ball game at 5, when Logan (playing first base) stood on the bag as some kid I've long ago forgotten the name of rolled a two-out roller to first — right past the bag — that went for a game-winning two-run single.

Dude ... grab the ball and we're champs!

Ten years later, the freckle-faced redheaded kid with the left-handed brain and the soft 70 mph lefty fastball was pitching against a mostly 19-year-old American Legion team this summer. Matching changeups and curveballs with a hard-throwing college freshmen lighting up the radar gun in the mid-80s, the kid who sometimes flusters his parents with his lack of urgency when it comes to academics bore the same goofy look on his face he did at 4, when afternoons at Creekmore Park often included train rides and a trip to the ice cream store.

Parenthood. All day long.

Chatty Landon will carry my blue eyes and passion for sports with him forever. And, he'll happily tell you he was the first one in the family to ever score a touchdown.

Parenthood. I never thought I'd be having kids at 42 and 47. But life isn't about getting everything you ask for. It wasn't that way for me, anyway.

Life evolves. Sometimes I'm overcome with sadness knowing I'll be 60 and 65, respectively, when my kids graduate from high school. Some of their friends' parents won't yet be 50, or even 40.

School starts this week. I know this, year after year, because school always comes a few days after my birthday.

So today, as I celebrate 58 candles with one of my wife's incredible scratch-made Boston cream pies, I'll reflect on 16 years of parenthood; the highs and lows.

My kids are far from perfect; they'll stumble from time to time. And that's a good thing. We call that life.

I should know; Lord knows I've had my struggles for sure.

But the path to parenthood? Wouldn't change a thing.