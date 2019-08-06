FAYETTEVILLE — As a fifth-year senior, Jamario Bell is for the first time starting a Razorbacks football season at the same position with the same coordinator and same position coach as the year before.

That's music to Bell's ears.

Recruited out of Junction City in 2015 by the Bret Bielema regime, Bell, 6-5, 265, redshirted in 2015, was tried first at defensive end and then at tight end.

Bell couldn’t count 2016 as a redshirt year. Too bad because he didn't get in a game, moving on the scout team from tight end to outside linebacker.

Special teams amounted to Bell’s 2017 position. He broke his foot during the August preseason. The broken foot didn’t heal enough for Bell to play until he was tossed into the final November games on special teams against Mississippi State and Missouri.

But last year, even with the Hogs wallowing 2-10, Bell rang true, situated strictly at backup defensive end for new Coach Chad Morris, new defensive coordinator John Chavis and new defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell.

Bell played in 10 of the 12 games, made 18 tackles, 10 unassisted, including one for a 5-yard loss, and forced a fumble.

Now in a rotation with returning senior junior college transfers Dorian Gerald and Gabe Richardson and promising true freshmen Mataio Soli, Zach Williams Eric Gregory and Collin Clay, Bell is so impressing Chavis he could move 2018 defensive end/defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim strictly to D-end.

The constant position switches and injuries aren’t Caldwell’s history with Jamario Bell after a season sandwiched by two springs.

Caldwell does see, though, the combined athleticism and size that had so many believing their position might be the one for him.

“Jamario is one of the biggest, most athletic guys that we have,” Caldwell said. “And we have got to get him to where he can play the way we need him to do more than compete but win in this conference.”

Caldwell said he saw signs as Bell progressed during last fall learning a new defense under new coaches then especially blossoming during spring drills.

“Jamario had a really good spring,” Caldwell said. “I think he has really come on a lot. He’s starting to play with more confidence and I’m gaining more confidence in him. So that makes it better for both of us.”

Bell said it definitely feels better this second time around finally in one place.

“The difference is with my coach and position coach I don’t have to change different verbiage and all that stuff,” Bell said. “It’s the same. I think this is my best spot.”

Presumably it stays that way though Bell said he would play anywhere they put him.

“Anything the coaches ask me to do, I’m going to do to the best of ability to help the team,” Bell said. “So whatever I have to do, I’m going to do it.”

He sure prefers D-end, though, especially off his effort to play it.

“I just feel like over the summer we worked, very, very hard and put a lot of extra time in,” Bell said. “I feel like it’s time with all the work we’ve put in to show people that we’re ready to emerge as one of the best defensive lines in the SEC.”

While more comfortable, Bell said he’s not complacent. The oncoming rookies allow no senior laurels for Bell, Gerald and Richardson to rest upon.

“A lot of people don’t see that the younger guys not only are looking up to the older guys but they are pushing us and we love it,” Bell said. “Just a lot of competition that I believe is really going to bring something special. Guys like Soli, he’s just so hungry and wants it so bad. I love it. It’s very important on the defensive line to have depth and have guys ready to go and do their job at a very high level.”